Miro Quartet virtual concert to feature world premiere

The Miró Quartet, which has become one of the most popular ensembles presented by Chamber Music Tulsa, will perform a virtual concert Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 24-25, which will feature the world premiere of a new work.

The two concerts will follow the Chamber Music Tulsa practice of presenting a more informal Salon Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a more traditional concert 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Miro Quartet was to perform in April as part of CMT’s 2019-2020 season. Season ticket holders for the 2019-2020 season will be able to access both concerts for free. Otherwise, tickets are $20 per household for each concert, or $30 per household for both concerts. The concerts will be streamed live via OurConcerts.Live.

The programs for the two concerts will feature works by contemporary composer Kevin Puts. Chamber Music Tulsa is one of six organizations that commissioned Puts to write a piece for the Miro Quartet, titled “Home,” which will be performed as part of the Oct. 25 concert.

Both concerts will include two pre-concert lectures by Puts, a post-concert Q&A with the quartet and Puts, and program notes written by Jason Heilman. The Miró Quartet and Kevin Puts have recorded a video “listening guide” for our new co-commission, “Home,” which will be accessible to viewers.