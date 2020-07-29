The Miro Quartet, one of the most popular ensembles to be presented by Chamber Music Tulsa, will conclude its special online performances of the complete Beethoven string quartets over the next two weekends.
In 2017, Chamber Music Tulsa hosted the Miro Quartet as it performed the complete cycle of Beethoven string quartets as part of a "Winter Festival." The Miro Quartet is presenting these concerts this year in honor of Beethoven's 250th birthday.
The concerts are being presented through Our Concerts Live on Thursday through Saturday, July 30-Aug. 1, and Aug. 6-8 as part of the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival.
The concerts will be broadcast live from a private performance space in Austin, Texas, where the quartet is based. Each concert will be performed in real time, beginning at 7:30 p.m., and can be viewed for 24 hours after the concert airs.
The schedule of performances is:
July 30: Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 74, "Harp"; and Quartet in F minor, Op. 95, "Serioso"
July 31: Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 127
Aug. 1: Quartet in A minor, Op. 132
Aug. 6: Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130 with Grosse Fuge, Op. 133
Aug. 7: Quartet in C-sharp minor, Op. 131
Aug. 8: Quartet in F major, Op. 135; Alternate finale to Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130
Cost is $20 per concert, with a special six-concert package available for $90. Use the code "tulsa-orcas" to receive a $10 discount on all purchases. To purchase tickets, visit ourconcerts.live.
Featured video