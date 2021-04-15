'Minari' Q&A, Part I: Tulsa crew members talk about experiences on Oscar-nominated film

Higo: “One of my favorite memories was working with the young Alan Kim, who was 7 when we filmed. He was a ball of energy and would make the funniest faces every time I would have to take his costume continuity photos. I also had to come up with ways to keep him occupied, like (pretending) he was a dragon who was trying to eat me, or a robot who was malfunctioning. ... One of the craziest filming days was when we were filming the barn burning down during the night and we had a true Oklahoma thunderstorm roll in and drench us. We managed to get the coverage we needed, but we were a soppy, muddy mess at 4 a.m.”

Ruffin: “There were a lot of familiar faces from the Oklahoma film industry, and it made me proud. We spent a lot of time close to where the trailer home in the movie scenes are. I remember actually seeing some of the actors and also seeing the kid, Alan Kim, on set. They could only use him for so many hours because of child labor laws. When our time came, we hopped on some ATVs and headed for the pasture. There is just an old tractor parked in the field with the actor Steven Yeun climbing up on it. This would be the scene where he starts to plow for his crops. The DP told us he wanted the top-down shot of the tractor. That meant flying over the actor to get the shot, which did add more pressure as the pilot in command. We were probably about 50 feet over the tractor as Greg worked closely with the DP to make sure the exposure was good and composition was good. He then just let us do our thing, following the tractor. This literally took about 10 minutes for this shot. After the shot was over, they turned us loose for some landscape beauty shots following the sundown. It was all a big adrenaline rush for me and Greg. Even though we had a small part in the film we felt like it was something good to be a part of. We had no idea how good it would be until it won the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize Sundance Film festival in 2020.”