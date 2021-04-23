'Minari' behind the scenes, part IV: Tulsa crew member talks about experiences on Oscar-nominated film

“I would get them ready each day as well when they would come in throughout the day. Of course, I would not have been able to get them all ready and watch set without my additional key hairstylists: Ashley Tabb, Krista Perry, and Kerry Anne Pritchard. They are rock stars!

“There are so many other tasks that go into being a department head besides the styling aspect. There is office work as well, like creating a breakdown, reading the script and making any notes needed for each scene, paperwork and so much more. It is a lot of work, but so much fun!”

Can you tell us a bit about your experience working on Minari, as well as working in the film industry in Tulsa?

Carreno: “I really had an amazing time working on ‘Minari.’ We had such a great crew. From locals to some from LA, Korea and other places. It was really such a blessing meeting everyone and being able to work with so many talented people. We became a family. I was so happy that ‘Minari’ came to Tulsa. And I loved that so many people from out of town were able to see our beautiful city. It was truly an honor to be a part of such a beautiful story.”

Do you have a favorite moment/anecdote from the production of this film?