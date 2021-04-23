'Minari' behind the scenes, part IV: Tulsa crew member talks about experiences on Oscar-nominated film

“Minari,” a film shot in and around Tulsa, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture.
In advance of the April 25 Academy Awards show, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture conducted a series of interviews with Tulsa crew members who worked on the film and is sharing the interviews (and behind-the-scenes photos) with the Tulsa World.
Here’s a fourth and final installment with Drea Carreno.
Describe your role on Minari.
Carreno: “I had the honor of being the hair department head on “Minari.” There were so many things that I did as the department head. I first met with (director Lee Isaac Chung) before the film started shooting to get an idea of what he was envisioning for the hair looks and the overall vibe that he was wanting for the movie.
“Creating the looks for everyone was so much fun. I wanted everything to flow and have an overall natural and effortless feel to it. I would work with the cast and show them what I was wanting, and I would also ask them what they thought of their look. I wanted to involve the actors in their looks, and so collaborating on that was important. I wanted them to feel like who they were portraying in Minari.
“Continuity is definitely a big factor when it comes to hair, makeup, and wardrobe. We may shoot out of order, so we could shoot day 1, and then shoot day 10, then come back a week later and shoot another scene from one of those days. So, taking pictures and keeping track of the hairstyles is definitely a big part of my job.
“I would get them ready each day as well when they would come in throughout the day. Of course, I would not have been able to get them all ready and watch set without my additional key hairstylists: Ashley Tabb, Krista Perry, and Kerry Anne Pritchard. They are rock stars!
“There are so many other tasks that go into being a department head besides the styling aspect. There is office work as well, like creating a breakdown, reading the script and making any notes needed for each scene, paperwork and so much more. It is a lot of work, but so much fun!”
Can you tell us a bit about your experience working on Minari, as well as working in the film industry in Tulsa?
Carreno: “I really had an amazing time working on ‘Minari.’ We had such a great crew. From locals to some from LA, Korea and other places. It was really such a blessing meeting everyone and being able to work with so many talented people. We became a family. I was so happy that ‘Minari’ came to Tulsa. And I loved that so many people from out of town were able to see our beautiful city. It was truly an honor to be a part of such a beautiful story.”
Do you have a favorite moment/anecdote from the production of this film?
Carreno: “I have so many favorite moments from ‘Minari.’ One of them is when we were filming the scene with Alan (Kim) and Yuh-Jung Youn where he brought her the Mountain Dew. I knew what was going to happen because of the script, but it was so funny seeing it play out. Another was when we filmed the scenes with Alan and Steven (Yeun), and then Alan and Yuh-Jung Youn when they were down in the creek with the Minari. Those were very special scenes. Another one of my favorite moments is everyone teaching me some Korean, but I definitely need to keep working on that.”
What are your thoughts on the future of film in Tulsa?
Carreno: “Tulsa is such a great place to be and I’m excited that there have been so many films brought here. The film industry has grown so much here and in Oklahoma in general. There are already so many projects that have come to Tulsa since ‘Minari,’ and I’m sure that there will be many more. I look forward to seeing everything that comes here in the future, and to see even more growth in the film industry here. I am excited to continue to be a part of it all!”