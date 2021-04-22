'Minari' behind the scenes, part III: Tulsa crew members talk about experiences on Oscar-nominated film

“Tulsa has been an incredible place to learn the craft of filmmaking. It’s afforded me the opportunities to hone my skills and work on dream projects like ‘Minari,’ which ‘Minari’ was special because I was able to share the experience with many of my Tulsa buds. Most of us are freelance and work all over, so it was super fun to work alongside close peers for an extended period.”

Drake: “Even though I was not on each day of the shoot, I could tell that everyone on set had great energy and was excited about this project. It was great to be able to work on a set that everyone was eager to be a part of. Everyone was so genuine and inviting — it was a true honor to work with the crew!”

Flores: “To be honest, some of the best moments are when the day is done. The cameras are secure, the footage is ready for delivery, we’re off the clock and the camera team can finally chill, maybe have an ice-cold refreshment while rehashing the day. One moment definitely stands out to me, and that was the night Oklahoma decided to open up the rain clouds on us while we were burning down a barn. We could not film the fire in the heavy rain, and we couldn’t necessarily push the scene until the next day to wait for the weather to clear up. So, we put rain covers on the cameras and waited for the brief moments where the rain let up. It’s moments like that where you can see everyone working in tandem -- grips, producers, directors, camera ops — to make sure that despite the odds, the production moves forward, making the most out of the sliver of time that nature afforded us. Those types of moments can be high-stress but, they are also exciting.”