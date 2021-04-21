'Minari' behind the scenes, part II: Tulsa crew members talk about experiences on Oscar-nominated film

“Minari,” a film shot in and around Tulsa, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture.

In advance of the April 25 Academy Awards show, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture conducted a series of interviews with Tulsa crew members who worked on the film and is sharing the interviews (and behind-the-scenes photos) with the Tulsa World.

Here’s a second installment with interview subjects Dylan Brodie and Stephen Hanan.

Describe your role on Minari.

Brodie: “I was the unit production manager on ‘Minari,’ meaning that I was a parental figure of sorts. I worked with our line producer, Josh Bachove, to keep the show on budget and on schedule. I locked in crew, gear, logistics and put out fires as they arose. You’re quite often the ‘fixer’ as the UPM, so it requires many different sets of skills throughout a production.”

Hanan: “I was the 2nd 2nd assistant director. I worked with the production team and director. I managed the background actors and helped the 1st Assistant Director run set.”

Can you tell us a bit about your experience working on “Minari,” as well as working in the film industry in Tulsa?