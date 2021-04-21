'Minari' behind the scenes, part II: Tulsa crew members talk about experiences on Oscar-nominated film

“Minari,” a film shot in and around Tulsa, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture.
In advance of the April 25 Academy Awards show, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture conducted a series of interviews with Tulsa crew members who worked on the film and is sharing the interviews (and behind-the-scenes photos) with the Tulsa World.
Here’s a second installment with interview subjects Dylan Brodie and Stephen Hanan.
Describe your role on Minari.
Brodie: “I was the unit production manager on ‘Minari,’ meaning that I was a parental figure of sorts. I worked with our line producer, Josh Bachove, to keep the show on budget and on schedule. I locked in crew, gear, logistics and put out fires as they arose. You’re quite often the ‘fixer’ as the UPM, so it requires many different sets of skills throughout a production.”
Hanan: “I was the 2nd 2nd assistant director. I worked with the production team and director. I managed the background actors and helped the 1st Assistant Director run set.”
Can you tell us a bit about your experience working on “Minari,” as well as working in the film industry in Tulsa?
Brodie: “‘Minari’ was truly a labor of love. It was honestly the hardest project I’ve ever worked on, but without a doubt the most rewarding. Our cast and crew endured an absolutely brutal Oklahoma summer in 2019, but united to tell a beautiful and poignant story of new beginnings and the people in our lives who support those foundations. We united together with very little time and money to tell a story we all believed in. I can’t begin to say how proud I am of everyone that gave their all to share this story with the world. Our filming locations in and around Tulsa helped our outcome, as well.”
Hanan: “When I read the screenplay, it was so well-written I knew I had to work on this film. While the story was specifically about a Korean-American family, it felt universal to the American story. Then once the casting was completed, I was thrilled to be working with such a talented cast. We also had an excellent crew.
“I love working on projects in Tulsa. I don’t get to do it enough. Working in Oklahoma means traveling around the state to film. Tulsa has such beautiful locations and the people here are so friendly and receptive.”
Do you have a favorite moment/anecdote from the production of the film?
Brodie: “Isaac Chung’s vision and script are the heart and soul of ‘Minari.’ In the production meeting just before filming began, Isaac told us a tear-jerking story of the people who come into our lives and change them forever for the better — how they can be the heroes that are never recorded in the history books, but we’ll remember them always. There was hardly a dry eye in the room and in that moment, Isaac crystalized the true spirit of ‘Minari’ in one speech.”
Hanan: “During filming, the subject of Cinco de Mayo came up and many of the Korean actors had never heard of it. So, on the last day of filming, a few of us did a surprise Cinco de Mayo celebration at lunch (despite the fact that it was the middle of August). We got decorations and served Mexican food.”
What are your thoughts on the future of film in Tulsa?
Brodie: “Tulsa film is on the rise and, with the outpouring of support within our community, there’s nowhere to go but up. Each year, we manage to raise the bar a little higher, and I don’t see that trend slowing.”
Hanan: “I am working on a new series for FX called ‘Reservation Dogs’ in Tulsa right now. It is an amazing project that will hopefully bring more attention to what Tulsa has to offer a production.”
Concerts are coming back to Tulsa
Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Follow all of our coverage here:
William Belleau and Louis Cancelmi are also joining the cast of the film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
David Grann's book "Killers of the Flower Moon" attracted visitors to Pawhuska. The stream of visitors is expected to continue with the making of a Martin Scorsese film. Meanwhile, at least one Pawhuska resident can watch the action from his front porch.
Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion will be in the Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio film.
Jesse Plemons is reuniting with his 'Irishman' director Martin Scorsese on his upcoming Western 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
Related: What we know so far about the 'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie set in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Martin Scorsese, while location scouting, posts photos from Osage County
Scorsese's production team comes to Pawhuska to scout 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie production hiring Osage County residents: artisans, construction workers, hair stylists and more needed
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Photo gallery: Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Osage Nation lobbying to get Scorsese and DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmed in Oklahoma
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
Related story: Osage County abuzz about Scorsese and DiCaprio possibly filming 'Flower Moon' there
Related content: 50 stars who have filmed in Oklahoma in the last decade
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reportedly adapting Oklahoma true-crime book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' into a movie
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
Book review : "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
Support local journalism made by the Tulsa World newsroom. Just $29.99 for 12 months for a digital-only subscription for a limited time. Subsc…