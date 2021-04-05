'Minari' actress triumphant at SAG Awards

A cast member from “Minari,” a film shot in and around Tulsa, was a winner at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Yuh-Jung Youn plays a grandmother who impacts the family dynamic in “Minari.” She won in the category of outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. A veteran of Korean cinema, she became the first Korean actress to be a victor in the category.

“I don’t know how to describe my feelings,” she said during her acceptance speech. She said she was honored but she wondered aloud if she was saying the right things because her English is not good. “I’m very pleased and happy,” she said. “And thanks to SAG-AFTRA. ... Thank you so much.”

Other nominees were Maria Bakalova (“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) and Helena Zengel (“News of the World”).

The “Minari” cast was nominated for outstanding cast. The winner was “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Steven Yeun, who plays a father chasing his version of the American dream in “Minari,” was nominated in the category of best male actor in a leading role. The late Chadwick Boseman won for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”