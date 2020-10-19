Michael V's restaurant to close Oct. 30

Michael V’s, chef Michael Minden’s popular south Tulsa restaurant, will close Oct. 30.
Minden made the announcement Monday in a post on his Facebook page.
“This year has been tough, so we have made the decision to close and we have sold the restaurant without the name or concept,” Minden wrote, adding that, “we wish the new owners the best of luck, and (will) see how long we can last doing nothing.
“We have had an incredible past 20 years serving our wonderful customers, doing fundraising, helping our community and all the people we have met, fed and catered to,” Minden writes. “Thank you for all your support thru the good and the bad. The friendships and experience of the past 20-plus years is something I will miss and never forget.”
Minden, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and former executive chef for Walt Disney World and Marriott Hotels, opened Michael V’s with his wife, Carol, in 2006 at 8222 E. 103rd St., in the Palazzo Shopping Center.
The restaurant quickly became known for classic cuisine, such as steak Diane, beef Wellington, Palazzo Penne and its variety of Oscar dishes, featuring steak, chicken and halibut topped with crabmeat, asparagus and Béarnaise sauce. Minden is also known for his desserts, including a signature coconut cream pie.
“It is time to take a break from the daily grind and that’s been hard with COVID-19,” Minden wrote. “My staff for the past 20 years are what helped us win several awards, a national contest and lots of local contests, along with great service and hard work to produce a great consistent experience and product. Now off to retirement and then maybe a coconut cream pie truck.”
A drone view of a corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter, Okla.
Treat yourself at Tulsa’s top bakeries
ANTOINETTE BAKING CO.
BIG BABY ROLLS & DONUTS
BLUE MOON CAFE
CHERRY STREET KITCHEN
ESPERANCE BAKERY
FARRELL FAMILY BREAD
FRONT PORCH BAKERY
LAURANNAE BAKING CO.
LE LOUVRE FRENCH CAFE
LITTLE J’S BAKESHOPPE & COFFEE
LUDGER’S BAVARIAN CAKERY
MERRITT’S BAKERY
MUHANNA SWEETS
PANCHO ANAYA
POPPY & FLAX
SAINT AMON BAKING CO.
Journalism worth your time and money
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!