Michael V's restaurant to close Oct. 30

Michael V’s, chef Michael Minden’s popular south Tulsa restaurant, will close Oct. 30.

Minden made the announcement Monday in a post on his Facebook page.

“This year has been tough, so we have made the decision to close and we have sold the restaurant without the name or concept,” Minden wrote, adding that, “we wish the new owners the best of luck, and (will) see how long we can last doing nothing.

“We have had an incredible past 20 years serving our wonderful customers, doing fundraising, helping our community and all the people we have met, fed and catered to,” Minden writes. “Thank you for all your support thru the good and the bad. The friendships and experience of the past 20-plus years is something I will miss and never forget.”

Minden, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and former executive chef for Walt Disney World and Marriott Hotels, opened Michael V’s with his wife, Carol, in 2006 at 8222 E. 103rd St., in the Palazzo Shopping Center.