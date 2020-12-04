Michael Fields Jr. to headline virtual 'Christmas with You' concert

Tulsa-based recording artist Michael Fields Jr. and his Water from the Rock Productions will present a virtual holiday concert, “Christmas with You,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11.

The concert will be accessible via the “Christmas with You” Facebook event page and Fields’ YouTube channel. The Oklahoma Film and Music Office is the event’s sponsor.

Fields assembled a celebrated list of local, regional, national and international cross-genre jazz musicians with styles ranging from smooth, contemporary and modern, to pop and R&B, for a special virtual Christmas concert.

Among the featured performances will be saxophonists Eldredge Jackson and Jermaine Mondaine, organist Jeremy Thomas, and vocalists Majeste Amour, Branjae, Carmen Bruner, Law, Stephen Ivey and Carlton Pearson, all recorded live from the Duet Jazz Club in Tulsa.

“We are delighted that Michael Fields Jr. has been able to gather the jazz community for multiple events this year, including his virtual summer concert Jazz on the Green,” said Tava Maloy Sofsky, director of the Oklahoma Film and Music Office. “This streaming holiday show offers an opportunity to celebrate this holiday season, while staying safe at home.”

