'Merlot with the Musicologist' goes online

Chamber Music Tulsa will provide an overview and insights into the music it will present this year through "Merlot with the Musicologist," an informal discussion featuring Jason Heilman, musicologist and host of Public Radio Tulsa's "Classical Tulsa" broadcast.

This year, the event will be presented online via Zoom, beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

Heilman will talk about the chamber music works that will be performed by the Poulenc Trio, which will be in Tulsa Sept. 24-26, and the Brentano Quartet, performing Oct. 22-24, as well as answer questions from the audience.

To access the free program, and for more information about Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season: chambermusictulsa.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.