Mercury Lounge hosting Mercury Rising Streaming Music Festival

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office (OF+MO) is sponsoring a Mercury Rising Streaming Music Festival March 11-14 at the Mercury Lounge.
The festival will take place virtually and in-person with limited capacity.
In celebration of a 16th birthday, Mercury Lounge, in partnership with Grand Casino, Kessler Presents and OF+MO, is presenting three days of music from nationally recognized headlining artists and regional favorites, including The Red Dirt Rangers, John Fullbright, Carter Sampson, Mike McClure, Casii Stephan, the Paul Benjaman Band and others. For the complete music lineup and tickets for limited capacity in-person shows, visit mercuryloungetulsa.com.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered venues and put touring routes around the nation at a standstill, Mercury Lounge used its dedicated social media platform to deliver live shows, streamed safely from a closed bar, to a national audience.
Later, Mercury Lounge used innovation and a do-it-yourself mentality to produce a run of high-definition pay-per-view shows featuring nationally recognized artists. The shows were sold through a digital ticketed platform.
Those performances, coupled with newly captured footage, social media takeovers and music-related showcases (including a showcase and Q&A from Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo) will be shown during Mercury Rising for free via a social media delivery as a thank you from artists and the venue for the support that has been shown.
In addition, the streaming event will run tandem with limited capacity, socially distanced ticketed live shows at Mercury Lounge. The run of shows will also act as a fundraiser to help Mercury Lounge continue to offer free daily live shows from celebrated and emerging Oklahoma-based artists.
“Tulsa’s music industry is a valuable asset to Oklahoma and one that has proven to be incredibly resilient,” OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky said in a news release. “In light of the challenges 2020 has presented, we are especially pleased to celebrate a grass roots venue’s success and the cultural contributions Mercury Lounge has provided both the public and artists from around the state and nation for 16 years.”
The digital shows will be streamed across multiple social media platforms and pages, with several of the sponsored partners acting as satellite “stages.” The digital shows will go live directly from partner Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts with a full schedule lineup and times to be released soon.