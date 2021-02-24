Memorial, fundraising event set for Tulsa musician Dave Armstrong

Around 2000, they became part of The Real Band and, a couple of years later, Armstrong started a long-standing gig at Paddy's Irish Pub with Ray Hamilton on keyboards and, occasionally, fiddle player Monte Gaylord from Clint Black's band would sit in on gigs. Afterward, Armstrong played in a duo with Scott Pendergrass and, around 2010, there was a revamp of Fingers.

Another former band mate, Janet Stowers, said Armstrong was the bass player in the JJ Hall Band, along with herself, Danny McBride, Jack Boydstun, Danny Buffington and Jeff Smith. In addition to playing myriad venues, they performed at state conventions, at G Fest in Muskogee and at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

"Along with performing at the different venues, Dave Armstrong and the guys and myself have been playing each month on a regular basis over the past two years at the Yorkshire Retirement Center in Wagoner for the residents at the center," Stowers said.