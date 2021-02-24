Memorial, fundraising event set for Tulsa musician Dave Armstrong

Tulsa musician Dave Armstrong, who played bass professionally for 44 years with many local artists, died Feb. 12 following a seven-year battle with cancer. He was 63.
A church service will be postponed until the spring. Meanwhile, the music community will celebrate Armstrong's life from 2-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Four Aces, 11035 E. 41st St.
The family is trying to raise funds for medical bills and final expenses. Silent auction items are being accepted and other food items will be available for purchase.
Among Armstrong’s many music adventures was being a bass player in the band of Tulsa power pop artist Dwight Twilley.
“Everybody loved Dave,” said Jan Twilley, Dwight Twilley’s wife.
Former band mate Tom Hanford said he first met Armstrong in the 1980s when he was playing with Robert Combs in the group Testing 1-2. In 1998, Hanford joined Armstrong in the band Fingers, replacing original guitarist Randy Edwards.
Hanford said they played at spots all over town, including the 71st Street Depot, the Elephant Run, Encounters at Warren Place and the Break, where they played two KMOD Smokehouse Blues shows for Rockin' John Henry. Hanford said another Fingers highlight was opening for Edgar Winter on Halloween at the Icehouse in Muskogee.
Around 2000, they became part of The Real Band and, a couple of years later, Armstrong started a long-standing gig at Paddy's Irish Pub with Ray Hamilton on keyboards and, occasionally, fiddle player Monte Gaylord from Clint Black's band would sit in on gigs. Afterward, Armstrong played in a duo with Scott Pendergrass and, around 2010, there was a revamp of Fingers.
Another former band mate, Janet Stowers, said Armstrong was the bass player in the JJ Hall Band, along with herself, Danny McBride, Jack Boydstun, Danny Buffington and Jeff Smith. In addition to playing myriad venues, they performed at state conventions, at G Fest in Muskogee and at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
"Along with performing at the different venues, Dave Armstrong and the guys and myself have been playing each month on a regular basis over the past two years at the Yorkshire Retirement Center in Wagoner for the residents at the center," Stowers said.
"Dave always stressed his enjoyment for playing for the elderly folks at the center. He would always come in with a smile, handshake or hug and let each person know he cared about them. Our band has always donated gift items each month to the folks at the center. Dave and all of us in the band make it a fun activity to call out numbers for the residents to pick out a gift. He loved doing this! Dave treated you like you were something special. He was a beautiful soul and the guys and myself loved him dearly."
Stowers said hearts are saddened by the loss of a friend and bandmate. Armstrong also played with the Wilbur Lee Tucker Band over the last year of his life.
Tina Stark, an Armstrong friend, is selling T-shirts to honor Armstrong's memory with proceeds going to his wife. The shirts will be available at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Martini's inside the Clarion in Broken Arrow and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Four Aces event. She also is accepting orders via Facebook Marketplace.
A GoFundMe has been established for Armstrong's family.
“Thank you for all of your love, support, memories and help given,” said wife Kelly in a social media post. “Our children, his mom, and his brothers and sisters are grateful for your support.”