Memorial and fund-raising event set for Tulsa musician Dave Armstrong

Tulsa music artist Dave Armstrong died Feb. 12 following a seven-year battle with cancer.

A church service will be postponed until the spring. Meanwhile, the music community will celebrate Owens life between 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 at Four Aces, 11035 E. 41st St.

The family is trying to raise funds for medical bills and final expenses. Silent auction items are being accepted and other food items will be available for purchase.

Among Armstrong’s many music adventures was being a bass player in the band of Tulsa power pop artist Dwight Twilley.

“Everybody loved Dave,” Jan Twilley, Dwight Twilley’s wife, said,

A GoFundMe also has been established for the family.

“Thank you for all of your love, support, memories and help given,” said wife Kelly in a social media post. “Our children, his mom, and his brothers and sisters are grateful for your support.”

