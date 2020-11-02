Meet the animal ambassadors of Oklahoma's state parks

Sequoyah’s newest animal ambassadors are quite the duo. Bixby Youngblood Beaver is a 7-month-old beaver kit who has endured a lot of trauma, including his family being killed. His new roommate is a 5-month-old otter pup who has been dubbed Harry Presley Otter. Harry’s poor diet led to his bones not forming well and being overweight, so he was more slug-like than a playful otter when he arrived. Now, these two have a big pond, dens, a bridge and tons of adoring fans.

The parks’ mission with the animals are twofold. They give them a second chance at life with great food, veterinary care, enrichment and a safe place to live while offering visitors a chance to see them up close and learn about the beautiful and interesting animals that are in Oklahoma state parks.

Many of the animals and those at Bernice have come from Wild Heart Ranch in Foyil. They take in thousands of animals each year, but the goal is always to release them to the wild. But sometimes things just don’t work out, so relationships between rehabbers, state parks and game wardens through Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation give the animals a new lease on life.