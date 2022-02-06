Bryan Crowe is elated to be the new vice president/general manager of BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center, but the job change left one of his prize possessions deflated.

Crowe relocated to Tulsa after 17 years in El Paso, the last eight years as CEO of Destination El Paso.

Crowe leans more toward entertainment than sports, but among prize possessions are two basketball artifacts: a ball autographed by Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and a 1979 NCAA championship game photograph signed by Michigan State’s Magic Johnson and Indiana State’s Larry Bird.

Recently, when Crowe was collecting things from his former office in El Paso, he decided the prize possessions should accompany him during a 12-hour drive to Tulsa. Something he didn’t consider: The elevation in El Paso is about 3,700 feet above sea level. Tulsa’s elevation is about 700 feet.

“As the ball made its way across the country, it basically deflated,” Crowe said.

Positive news: The ball made a full recovery.

Said Crowe, “Our operations team came into my office for something and I had just brought it in and they saw it. It was like, ‘We’ve got to fix that for you.’ They had a basketball needle pump thing and they pumped it up for me.”

Hey, that’s what teammates do.

Crowe is new to the award-winning BOK Center team and new to Tulsa. Here’s an introduction — 14 things to know about the fourth general manager in BOK Center’s 14-year history.

1. Cramped quartersCrowe is blessed with a sizeable office now, but one of his past offices was a closet.

As a college student, he worked at the Breslin Center, home of the Michigan State men’s and women’s basketball teams. Office space was limited, so an “office” was created for him in a closet where office supplies and tables were stashed. On the opposite side of the office wall: Izzo’s office. Proximity to hoops was a good thing. A woman who set up spreads of food for the basketball players knew Crowe was a college student trying to make ends meet, so she invited him to eat food the players left behind.

2. Recurring themeCrowe got repeated educational/career boosts by asking if he could color outside the lines. For instance: The “closet office” job at Michigan State was created for him because he emailed a blind introduction to the Breslin Center’s director of operations.

It was typical for students to be hired for ushering or cleaning duties at the venue, but Crowe’s email read something like “I don’t see any job that aligns with what I want, but I really want to be able to watch you do what you do, because I think someday I’m going to want to do what you’re doing.”

The ops director said that kind of job didn’t exist, but he created it. Crowe was paid the same as other students and was entrusted with projects instead of a broom. The job lasted two and a half years and helped give Crowe experiences he needed to be hire-ready after college.

3. Comfy behind

the curtainCrowe is passionate about live entertainment, but he’s fine with a behind-the-scenes role.

Asked what drew him to entertainment years ago, he said, “I was always kind of more like the AV kid, the nerdy kid that knew how things worked or could make things work. I knew I wasn’t the one that was going to be on stage doing stuff. That wasn’t me. I don’t necessarily like being the center of attention. But I know how to make things work and I was a very responsible young kid. The teacher would say, ‘Bryan, you are the one that’s going to push play on this cassette while we’re doing this thing or that thing’ and I kind of just fell into that.”

Crowe grew up in Chicago and his family moved to the Kalamazoo, Michigan, area before he started high school. He said his high school was known for its theater program and he was always involved in theatrical productions. From age 15 to his early 20s, he worked on summer theater productions in Portage, Michigan.

4. Interesting mixCrowe’s practical background? Live events and theater. Educational background? Engineering, with a business component.

“My mind is very logical and heavy on the technical side,” he said when talking about his decision to study engineering. At the time, technology was playing an increased role in event production.

“And so I thought I’ll study engineering because it’s a good, core program and it’s a good knowledge base to have and you can kind of always fall back on it,” he said. “The other (reason is) I knew I wanted to do something that was hard because, if it wasn’t hard, I wouldn’t really try.”

Elaborating, Crowe said that since he was paying for college, he should get something for it.

“I’m lucky I thought of it that way,” he said. “I don’t know why 19-year-old me was that smart. I don’t know that 40-year-old-me would be that smart today, but, at that time, I took myself very seriously.”

5. Swiss army knife? “I jokingly refer to my engineering degree as the Swiss army knife engineering degree, because it’s like I’ve got all the tools, but you wouldn’t want to build your whole house with them, right? ... In an emergency, I might be able to MacGyver my way out of something. But you probably don’t want me to be the only person reviewing something ... because I have practically never worked in that specialty.”

More: “I jokingly refer to my engineering degree as the Swiss army knife engineering degree, because it’s like I’ve got all the tools, but you wouldn’t want to build your whole house with them, right? There’s a screwdriver and there are scissors and and a knife or whatever. It’s functional and, in an emergency, I might be able to MacGyver my way out of something. But you probably don’t want me to be the only person reviewing something ... because I have practically never worked in that specialty.”

6. First concertBOK Center is primarily a concert venue. Crowe was a high school freshman-to-be when he saw his first concert (The Verve Pipe) at State Theater in Kalamazoo. An older brother took him. It was a bonding moment before they began attending the same high school. Crowe later paid it forward by taking a younger brother to see Semisonic at the same theater.

7. Coming soon

Crowe, who described his musical tastes as eclectic, was asked what upcoming events he is looking forward to at BOK Center.

He’s excited about a March 17 Dua Lipa show.

“She had an album drop right at the beginning of the pandemic and I probably wore it out because there wasn’t a lot of new music in that window there for a while,” he said. “I think she’s a generational performer. I think she’s going to be around a long time, and it’s great to see that she’s having her premiere in market here in the BOK Center.”

Crowe also mentioned the “legendary” Eagles’ May 16 return to BOK Center. The Eagles christened the venue in 2008.

8. Old enough

Crowe’s lengthy stay in El Paso happened because a chance was taken on a young guy.

He checked many “minimum requirements” boxes for job applicants, but he didn’t think anyone would hire a 21-year-old college grad for the director-level position he wanted in El Paso. He didn’t bother applying until the job was posted a second time.

Crowe did well enough in a phone interview that he was asked to fly to El Paso for a meeting. That made him nervous because he said he looked like he was 7 years old at the time. Who’s going to hire that guy?

Crowe figured he would stay in El Paso two or three years, then click his heels and go somewhere else. He described his 17 years in El Paso (in multiple roles) as a “great time” and said the city underwent a renaissance during those years.

9. Tulsa time

Crowe knew about BOK Center and its best-in-class reputation, but what did he know about Tulsa before taking the job?

He said he had an opportunity to visit late last summer. He was anxious to find out if he and Tulsa fit each other.

Crowe, mentioning restaurants, downtown’s energy, Guthrie Green and “things in motion” like the Bob Dylan Center, said it became clear there was a lot going on in Tulsa.

“Very quickly, you could feel there was an energy,” he said. “There’s a cool factor and a vibe here that I really liked.”

10. Short commute?

Crowe said he loved seeing residential options (and several others under construction) in downtown Tulsa.

“In El Paso, I lived less than two miles from our downtown area, but I lived in an established neighborhood,” he said. “I had always considered being in more of a urban environment where you can step out the door and grab coffee or food or go around the corner to a ball game or walk to work or whatever. I was looking to do the next thing, and that part really lined up for me.”

Crow also said he drove around to see neighborhoods in midtown Tulsa. The architecture of some of the homes caught his attention. “I definitely feel why people choose to live and stay here in Tulsa.”

11. You may have met him already at the door

Never mind that he is the boss, Crowe likes to be a ticket-taker. He enjoys being part of the first-touch experience when someone hands him a ticket. Every concert is someone’s first concert. Maybe he gets to share in that.

“There’s an energy of people as they are coming through that door,” he said. “They are excited to hand that ticket over to you. They want to know where they’re going. They want to get into their seat. It’s a moment that they’ve waited for. There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation. Scanning their ticket is the beginning of that experience.”

Crowe also loves selling tickets (“I don’t know why”) and answering the phone when general calls arrive. He said it drove his staff wild in El Paso when he answered phones “but I actually really like it.”

12. Coloring outside the lines again

When Crowe was a collegian, Walt Disney World had an entertainment internship program open to graduate students. When he was a sophomore, he sought out a recruiter and got into the program anyway. It was, he said, an incredible opportunity.

“I was surprised they let me do it,” he said. “If you want something, it doesn’t hurt to ask.”

13. All-access pass

Crowe was 18 when he began the five- or six-month Disney gig. He said other students in the program were over 21. He couldn’t go with with them to wherever 21-year-olds go.

What’s a kid to do? “I spent every minute I could in the park or around the park,” Crowe said.

In addition to exploring, Crowe roamed around with his “tag” on because he loved interfacing with guests. He wanted guests to bump into him and ask questions.

14. Retirement job

Disney employees were required to be present for “rope drop” — a rope drops and people raced into the park to get to preferred destinations. Crowe said rope drop was an incredibly exciting thing.

Though Crowe just started a new job, he thinks he knows what he wants to do for his retirement job. He wants to be a Disney World greeter so he can watch people enter the park.

“I mentioned it before about taking tickets,” he said. “There’s an energy that happens if people are coming to do something for the first time.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.