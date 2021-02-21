Mecca Coffee Co. still grinding along after 100 years in Tulsa

Michell Culbreath first became aware of Mecca Coffee Co. when the Tulsa institution seemed to be grinding itself into oblivion.

“My husband and I moved to Tulsa in the mid-1980s,” Culbreath recalled. “We had been here just a couple of years when a friend told us that the store had gone into bankruptcy and that all its assets were to be liquidated.

“Our friend suggested we try to take it over,” Culbreath said. “We did an inventory to get an idea of what they had, and one of the things I learned was that there were a lot of people in Tulsa who had been shopping at Mecca for years, and I could see how disappointed they were that it was going out of business.”

The Culbreaths submitted a bid to take over the store and on Dec. 7, 1988, were informed that they had the winning bid.

“And that’s when Charlie and I kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Now what do we do?’” Culbreath said, laughing.

What the Culbreaths did was continue the legacy of one of the city’s oldest businesses, Mecca Coffee Co., which this year marks its 100th anniversary of supplying Tulsans with fine coffees, exotic teas, and spices and seasonings from around the world, as well as a host of other items to make one’s life at home a bit more ... well, homey.