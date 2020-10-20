Master Gardener: No action needed against fall webworms

Every year, I seem to get these caterpillars with large webs in my trees. What can I do to get rid of them? JK

The insect you are describing is known as the fall webworm. Some years, they are really prevalent and seem to be everywhere on almost every tree. But this year isn’t so bad, unless, of course, they are on your trees.

These insects can be found in most of North America, Europe, Asia and northern Mexico. They are present all over Oklahoma but seem to be more prevalent in the eastern part of the state.

The caterpillars (worms) are in the larval stage on their way to becoming a moth. Adult moths are white and have a wingspan of about 1½ inches. Like most moths, they are nocturnal and are attracted to light.

Adults that overwintered tend to emerge in late April to May when females can lay between 400 to 500 eggs each. These eggs are typically laid on the underside of leaves and are almost an iridescent green in color.