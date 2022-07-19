Mark Chesnutt to perform in Tulsa in October

Mark Chesnutt is coming to Tulsa to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Oct. 27.
Tickets go on sale July 22 and start at $29.50.
The country singer from Beaumont, Texas, has produced 14 number one hits, 23 top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. One of his biggest hits, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” sat at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
For more information on Chesnutt, visit www.MarkChesnutt.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.