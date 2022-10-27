 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Chesnutt show in Tulsa rescheduled after death in country star's family

Mark Chesnutt will perform Feb. 9 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Mark Chesnutt's show in Tulsa, originally set for Thursday, has been rescheduled after a death in the country star's family.

Tickets purchased for the singer-songwriter's Oct. 27 concert at the Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will be honored on Feb. 9, the new date.

Tickets starting at $29.50 are available for the rescheduled show. Go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com, call 918-384-ROCK or visit the box office from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Chesnutt, a native of Beaumont, Texas, has produced 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. One of his biggest hits, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” sat at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.

