Mark Bruner earns state citation for musical career

Mark Bruner and his guitar have been mainstays of the Tulsa music scene for more than 40 years, a milestone that has earned the musician official recognition by the Oklahoma State Legislature.
Earlier this year, Rep. Regina Goodwin of Tulsa recommended Bruner for a Citation of Recognition to honor his "outstanding musical career."
"I am so humbled and grateful to get something like this," Bruner said during a conversation at the Polo Grill, where he performs as a solo guitarist nightly. "Originally, I was to be presented with this on the floor of the state House of Representatives, but that had to be canceled because of the pandemic.
"So this," he said, indicating the framed citation, "showed up in the mail one day. Of course it would be wonderful to have been able to take part in some kind of ceremony, with my wife and kids in attendance, because they're the reason I'm able to have done all these things.
"But I'll be honest," Bruner said with a grin, "just to receive this kind of recognition is pretty cool all by itself."
Bruner is no stranger to awards. For 11 consecutive years, he has won the Oklahoma State Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, held in conjunction with the Tulsa State Fair. If the 2020 State Fair hadn't been canceled this year, Bruner would have probably made it an even dozen titles.
Through the years, he has worked with a who's-who of Tulsa musicians, including Ronnie Dunn, Tommy Crook, Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Mary Cogan and Shelby Eicher.
But, as Bruner put is, "I decided about 12 years ago to get really serious about my playing, and I started focusing more on finger-picked solo guitar. Andre Segovia, the great classical guitarist, once said that the guitar is the easiest instrument to play, and the hardest to play well.
"When you're playing solo, you're responsible for the melody, the bass line and the rhythm, all at once," he said. "It's kind of the ultimate challenge for a guitarist, and it takes a lot of work and practice to be able to do it well, so that everything you do is cleanly executed and clearly heard."
Bruner has been working almost exclusively at the Polo Grill this year, performing weeknights at 6 p.m., and during the restaurant's weekend brunch hours. When owner Robert Merrifield decided to expand the restaurant out onto the sidewalks of Utica Square, as more people during temperate times wanted to dine outdoors, Bruner went al fresco as well.
"Robert wanted it to have a very relaxed atmosphere, a way of providing a respite from the reality everyone had to deal with these days," Bruner said. "So I switched my repertoire to do more soft pop and New Age-style music, which was something of a new challenge for me.
"But challenges are always good when you have the sort of restless musical spirit that I do," he said, laughing.
