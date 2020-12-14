Mark Bruner earns state citation for musical career

Mark Bruner and his guitar have been mainstays of the Tulsa music scene for more than 40 years, a milestone that has earned the musician official recognition by the Oklahoma State Legislature.

Earlier this year, Rep. Regina Goodwin of Tulsa recommended Bruner for a Citation of Recognition to honor his "outstanding musical career."

"I am so humbled and grateful to get something like this," Bruner said during a conversation at the Polo Grill, where he performs as a solo guitarist nightly. "Originally, I was to be presented with this on the floor of the state House of Representatives, but that had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

"So this," he said, indicating the framed citation, "showed up in the mail one day. Of course it would be wonderful to have been able to take part in some kind of ceremony, with my wife and kids in attendance, because they're the reason I'm able to have done all these things.

"But I'll be honest," Bruner said with a grin, "just to receive this kind of recognition is pretty cool all by itself."