Marc Anthony sets BOK Center tour date

Marc Anthony, shown during a performance at the 21st Latin Grammy Awards, is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
Marc Anthony’s new 23-city U.S. tour will bring him to Tulsa for a Friday, Oct. 15 show at BOK Center.
Tickets, which range in price from $64 to $184, are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 30 and will be available online at
www.bokcenter.com.
For fans looking for a VIP experience, VIP packages will include the following perks: premium seating, a dedicated entrance, merchandise gift, commemorative VIP laminate and a parking pass. For more information visit
www.marcanthonyonline.com.
Anthony is the second music artist to announce a new show date at BOK Center since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Our favorite patios and parklets to enjoy the warmer weather
The Goat
The Goat Bar & Kitchen
222 S. Kenosha Ave.
The patio area at this new addition to the East Village neighborhood wraps around two sides of the building, giving diners plenty of vantage points from which to watch life’s rich pageant. The food has a distinctive Middle Eastern flair, paired with its range of craft cocktails, wines and beers.
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Queenie’s Plus
Queenie’s Plus
1816 Utica Square
Queenie’s Plus moved up the sidewalk this year to a larger space, complete with a much larger patio area that faces 21st Street. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a breakfast treat or lunch.
Roosevelt’s
Roosevelt’s 1551 E. 15th St.
The restaurant’s staff used the down-time to spruce up its patio area and also space out the tables to put more distance between groups of diners. Otherwise, the same good vibes and fine foods remain at this Cherry Street hot spot.
TOM GILBERT
The Wild Fork
The Wild Fork
1820 Utica Square
The Wild Fork is another Tulsa landmark that took advantage of the lockdown to transform itself, with a completely renovated interior and slightly slimmed down menu. The restaurant’s sidewalk seating was also given a boost with new seating and an expanded footprint.
The food — and the people watching — are just as good as ever.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bird & Bottle
Bird & Bottle 3324 E. 31st St.
Bird & Bottle’s neighbors gave the restaurant permission to put tables out on the sidewalks to augment the small open space it uses for outdoor seating.
It’s something of a secluded spot, but it’s likely you’ll be too focused on chef Stephen Lindstrom’s food to miss any people watching.
MATT BARNARD
The French Hen
The French Hen 319 E. Archer St.
The interior of the new French Hen is spectacular, to say the least. But the restaurant’s patio area gives one the sense of dining at a Parisian outdoor cafe in the middle of downtown Tulsa.
Whether enjoyed inside or out, chef Kathy Bondy’s food is superb.
JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
Lowood
Lowood
817 E. Third St.
One of Tulsa’s finest restaurants just happens to have one of the city’s finest patios. That’s one reason why it fills up quickly, as seating here is first-come, first-served.
Tulsa World
Society Burger South
Society Burger South
9999 S. Mingo Road
One of the more spacious patios of any local restaurant can be found at this south Tulsa restaurant, where people can enjoy its specialty burgers and craft beers as well as a bit of the great outdoors.
The Chalkboard
The Chalkboard
1324 S. Main St.
What general manager Tracey Sudberry once described as the most under-utilized space in the Ambassador Hotel was transformed earlier this year with louvered awnings, fans and heaters, new tables and chairs, to create a comfortable space in which to enjoy the Chalkboard’s acclaimed cuisine.
MATT BARNARD
Duet
Duet
108 N. Detroit Ave.
Duet’s patio also serves as the stage for many of the local, regional and national jazz acts that perform there regularly. But it’s also a good place to enjoy Duet’s array of good food and libations.
Matt Barnard
Big Whiskey's
Big Whiskey’s 4532 E. 51st St.
When this outpost of a small regional chain moved into town, it completely transformed the space once home to the Green Onion, adding a spacious patio on the building’s north side.
It’s a good place to work one’s way through the restaurant’s extensive drinks menu.
Tom Gilbert
Kai Vietnamese
Kai Vietnamese
201 W. Fifth St.
About half a dozen or so tables take up the patio area of this family restaurant, which is almost always full on pleasant days. Enjoy one of the variations of
pho, the savory broth loaded with noodles and your choice of proteins.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Farm Bar
Farm Bar
1740 S. Boston Ave.
The Tulsa World’s pick as the best restaurant of 2020 has a covered patio outside its entrance, equipped with fans and heaters, to allow diners to savor chef Lisa Becklund’s 10-course tasting menu in the cool of the evening.
JOHN CLANTON, Tulsa World
Mother Road Market
Mother Road Market 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Mother Road Market reopened its patio area to give its merchants who weren’t able at the time to handle curbside delivery a way to serve their customers. Now, with the market’s app, one can have just about any dish from any vendor delivered to one’s socially distanced table.
Arnie's Bar
Arnie’s Bar 318 E. Second St.
Arnie’s renovated its courtyard area last year, adding a stone fireplace and a mosaic of the classic “Lovely Day for a Guinness” image.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Elote
Elote
514 S. Boston Ave.
Libby Billings helped kickstart to the parklet boom in downtown Tulsa, turning a parking space or two into a welcoming place to enjoy Elote’s signature puffy tacos and other area-sourced Mexican specialities.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Hotel Indigo's Roof Sixty-Six Bar and patio
Hotel Indigo’s Roof Sixty-Six Bar 121 S. Elgin Ave.
Hotel Indigo’s rooftop patio, home to the Roof Sixty-Six Bar, boasts some of the best views of Tulsa. Because the patio faces west, visitors are also able to grab epic sunset photos during their stay.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Cafe Ole
Cafe Ole
3509 S. Peoria Ave.
Cafe Olé has been a dining destination on Brookside for 30 years, serving up Southwestern-inspired cuisine with some Oklahoma flair. The “Tin Pan Tuesday” specials let you sample street foods for $2 each, and the housemade queso is a must.
STEPHEN PINGRY
The Penthouse Bar at The Mayo
The Penthouse Bar
Mayo Hotel, 115 W. Fifth St.
Almost 20 stories off the ground, what better way to enjoy a specialty cocktail and one of Tulsa’s phenomenal sunsets?
Tulsa World file
East Village Bohemian Pizza
East Village Bohemian Pizza
818 E. Third St.
This East Village spot has a cozy patio space that is the perfect place to enjoy some treats, such as the Craigie’s Angry Bee pizza, which tempers the bite of hot peppers with honey.
MIKE SIMONS
Amelia's
Amelia's Wood Fired Cuisine
122 N. Boston Ave.
Amelia’s offers patio seating in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District. Enjoy a glass of wine or one of the wood-fired pizzas while people watching on the patio.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Rocking R Ranch House
Rocking R Ranch House
7501 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
The Rocking R Ranch House at Forest Ridge Golf Club offers patio seating in nice weather. Try the Sweet Heat shrimp appetizer, featuring crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy aioli.
Matt Barnard
Laffa
Laffa
111 N. Main St.
Right in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District, Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant and Bar has a great patio to watch the world go by. Check out the Mezze Medley — small shareable plates with a huge piece of laffa bread. Our favorites are the West African hummus with sweet potatoes and peanuts, or the Anatolian labneh, a creamy yogurt dip.
Tulsa World file
Fassler Hall
Fassler Hall
304 S. Elgin Ave.
Enjoy a view of the Tulsa skyline at the biergarten at Fassler Hall. Grab a beer and an order of duck fat fries.
Tom Gilbert
Dead Armadillo
Dead Armadillo Brewery
1004 E. Fourth St.
Grab a brew and relax in the outdoor area at Dead Armadillo Brewery.
TOM GILBERT
Elgin Park
Elgin Park
325 E. Reconciliation Way
Pizzas dominate the menu of this family-friendly sports bar, with its 55 TV screens. One of the more unusual, but tasty, choices is the white potato — thin potato slices topped with pecorino cheese, rosemary and onion on a relatively thin and crispy crust.
TOM GILBERT
Margaritaville
Margaritaville
River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
The patio of the Margaritaville restaurant is part of a triple-decker outdoor venue. Above Margaritaville is the Salty Bar, an area typically reserved for private events, with lounge furniture and a dedicated bar area. On the ground level is the Landshark Pool Bar, which serves the resort’s guests in the lounge pool and the hungry and thirsty trekkers along the River Parks trails.
MATT BARNARD
Oren
Oren
3509 S. Peoria Ave., Suite 161
This stunning restaurant on Brookside features a plush patio that is perfect for drinks.
Tulsa World file
ol'Vine
ol’Vine Fresh Grill
3523 S. Peoria Ave.
The front patio is good for people-watching in Brookside, and the back courtyard has been popular among evening diners. Both are dog friendly. Try the shrimp and grits.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Stumbling Monkey
The Stumbling Monkey Bar & Grill
8921 S. Yale Ave.
The patio was the main reason owner Todd Billingsly took over the space that used to be Jameson’s Pub, to make it a venue for live music and televised sports, as well as dining.
Tulsa World file
Bricktown Brewery
Bricktown Brewery
3301 S. Peoria Ave.
Bricktown Brewery in Brookside specializes in local and regional craft beers. As for the food, the Loaded Nachosaurus is a perfect partner for a flight of beers.
TOM GILBERT
Dilly Diner/Dust Bowl Lanes & Lounge
Dilly Diner/Dust Bowl Lanes & Lounge
402 E. Second St./211 S. Elgin Ave.
Guests can get a two-for-one deal here. The Dilly Diner courtyard has a bocce ball court, picnic tables and playhouses for the kids. The quirky Dust Bowl patio has artificial grass-covered sofas and spring stools. A walkway connects the two.
Tulsa World file
McNellie's South City
McNellie’s South City
7031 S. Zurich Ave.
This companion restaurant to McNellie’s Pub downtown has become a popular destination spot for south Tulsans looking for a great brew, outstanding pub food and a good time. We recommend the lobster roll or the top-flight fish and chips.
Tom Gilbert
Los Cabos
Los Cabos Mexican Grill & Cantina
151 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow
300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks
9455 N. Owasso Expressway
The three Los Cabos restaurants have amazing patios, but we’re particularly partial to the Broken Arrow location. Overlooking the water, it’s the perfect place to hear live music and sip a margarita. Our patio pick: the fried avocados.
Tulsa World file
Waterfront Grill
Waterfront Grill
120 Aquarium Drive, Jenks
This Jenks favorite sits right on the banks of the Arkansas River. With a diverse menu of sushi, salads, burgers and homestyle classics, it’s a crowd-pleaser. Try the Sunday brunch with an omelet station and fresh mimosas.
Matt Barnard
The Vault
The Vault
620 S. Cincinnati Ave.
The patio areas flank out from the second-floor, 1960s-retro themed Tom Tom Room and give diners a variety of downtown views. The Clipper Ship chicken is a free-range chicken with Cutty Sark beurre blanc, served with whipped potatoes and veggies.
Tulsa World file
In the Raw On the Hill/In the Raw Vu
In the Raw On the Hill/In the Raw Vu
6151 S. Sheridan Road, 309 E. Archer St.
Enjoy top-quality sushi along with sweeping views of Tulsa, whether from the On the Hill location atop one of south Tulsa’s highest points, or for the penthouse of one of downtown Tulsa’s newest additions, the Vast Bank building, just across the street from ONEOK Field.
Tulsa World file
Fat Guy's Burger Bar
Fat Guy’s Burger Bar
140 N. Greenwood Ave.
This patio, just outside Fat Guy’s and close to the gates to ONEOK Field, rocks on game days for the Drillers and Roughnecks. The Fat & Juicy burger features two beef patties stuffed with butter and blue or American cheese. Fries come with your choice of out-of-the-ordinary dipping sauces.
Tulsa World file
R Bar & Grill
R Bar & Grill
3421 S. Peoria Ave.
Diners flock to the patio at R Bar for the inventive food and great patio that sits on one of the busiest corners of Brookside. Try anything at weekend brunch.
Matt Barnard
The Rooftop
The Rooftop
214 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
This hot spot in the center of Broken Arrow’s fast-growing Rose District features spectacular views, along with craft cocktails, about 30 craft beers and excellent pizzas. Try the Rooftop Blues with artichoke hearts, blue cheese, bacon and a tomato-basil pesto.
Kyle Johnson/for the Tulsa World
Blue Moon Café
Blue Moon Cafe
3512 S. Peoria Ave.
This neighborhood spot is a funky place for breakfast or lunch. You can't go wrong with the quiche or yummy baked goods.
Tulsa World file
Doc's Wine & Food
Doc's Wine & Food
3509 S. Peoria Ave.
Try the shrimp and grits or the Creole scramble. And don't forget the Cajun Bloody Mary.
Tulsa World file
Brookside By Day
Brookside by Day
3313 S. Peoria Ave.
This classic on Peoria has what may be the best breakfast in Tulsa. Try any of the omelets and make sure to check out the chalkboard specials.
Stephen Pingry
Tucci's
Tucci’s
1344 E. 15th St.
Tucci’s has been bringing a touch of Little Italy to Cherry Street for a couple of decades, offering a wide selection of specialty pizzas, pastas and entrees. Be sure to try the signature Lemonata salad.
Tulsa World file
Chimi's
Chimi’s
1304 E. 15th St.
Find Sonoran-style Mexican food with one of the best quesos in town. Get a frozen margarita, order the street tacos and take in the view of the skyline.
Matt Barnard
Mi Cocina
Mi Cocina
1342 E. 15th St.
This popular spot on Cherry Street is the place to be for a leisurely Sunday brunch or a happy hour Mambo taxi, a sangria-swirled frozen margarita.
Matt Barnard
Stonehorse Cafe
Stonehorse Cafe
1748 Utica Square
Chef Tim Inman’s innovative and satisfying cuisine makes this Tulsa restaurant a classic.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Broken Arrow Brewing
Broken Arrow Brewing Co.
333 W. Dallas St., Broken Arrow
The historic building formerly housed the Broken Arrow Light and Power Co. and Ice House building. It has an inviting patio with a fireplace.
Cabin Boys Brewery
Cabin Boys Brewery
1717 E. Seventh St.
Enjoy a variety of games and some of Tulsa's best beers on the all-ages patio at Cabin Boys.
TOM GILBERT, TULSA WORLD file
Welltown Brewing
Welltown Brewing
114 W. Archer St.
This may be one of the nicest brewery spaces in Tulsa, with a rooftop to enjoy Welltown's beers.
Tom Gilbert
Heirloom Rustic Ales
Heirloom Rustic Ales
2113 E. Admiral Blvd.
This Kendall-Whittier brewery is an elegant space to enjoy a beer, and the indoor/outdoor space flows seamlessly.
Tom Gilbert
Inner Circle
Inner Circle Vodka Bar
410 N. Main St.
This Tulsa Arts District bar has an amazing patio with comfortable seating, easy access to food trucks and games like oversized beer pong and Jenga. Try any of the cocktails with house-infused liquors.
Tulsa World file
3 Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina
3 Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina 3308 S. Peoria Ave.
Chany Clacken drinks a margarita on the patio of 3 Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina in Brookside.
Mike Simons
The Hunt Club
The Hunt Club
224 N. Main St.
A double-decker patio gives a bird’s-eye view of live bands and action in the Tulsa Arts District.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Empire Bar
Empire Bar
1516 S. Peoria Ave.
This is a great spot to have a drink with friends on a lazy evening.
Mike Simons
George's Pub
George’s Pub
108 N. First St., Jenks
This comfy and festive outdoor patio is in the middle of downtown Jenks. It takes your worries away. Try the fish and chips.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Saturn Room
Saturn Room
209 N. Boulder Ave.
Take a trip to the islands with the tiki-themed Saturn Room, which has one of the best patios in town with sweeping skyline views.
Tulsa World file
