 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marc Anthony sets BOK Center tour date
0 comments

Marc Anthony sets BOK Center tour date

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony, shown during a performance at the 21st Latin Grammy Awards, is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center.

 AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Marc Anthony’s new 23-city U.S. tour will bring him to Tulsa for a Friday, Oct. 15 show at BOK Center.

Tickets, which range in price from $64 to $184, are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 30 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

For fans looking for a VIP experience, VIP packages will include the following perks: premium seating, a dedicated entrance, merchandise gift, commemorative VIP laminate and a parking pass. For more information visit www.marcanthonyonline.com.

Anthony is the second music artist to announce a new show date at BOK Center since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Watch Now: The Men Who Would be Scene

This week's topics: The Oscars, Tulsa Opera, George Bush and the new Mayfest poster

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Men Who Would be Scene

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News