Mac and cheese to the rescue for National Comfort Food Day

There can often be a line out the door at either BurnCo location on any given day, and if you’re toward the end of the line, there’s always a chance you won’t get to sample the popular smoked mac and cheese, for it tends to sell out quickly. It’s always worth the wait, however, at the cult-fave barbecue joint for ribs, brisket and pulled pork, as well as other specials. The meat counter is stocked with gorgeous cuts of beef, pork and sausages to take home and cook yourself.