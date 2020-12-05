Mac and cheese to the rescue for National Comfort Food Day

National Comfort Food Day falls on Saturday, Dec. 5, and goodness knows we need it this year.
What is more comforting than a piping hot bowl of hearty mac and cheese?
“These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters,” according to Kraft Foods, adding that “56% of parents have served their kids mac & cheese for breakfast more often during COVID-19-related state lockdowns than previous months.”
Whether you are getting it to go or making it yourself, today is the day to sink into a creamy bowl of cheesy goodness. Here are some of our favorites around town, plus a recipe to make at home.
The Tavern
201 N. Main St. taverntulsa.com, 918-949-9801
I’m angry at 2020, and nothing soothes better than a hearty dish of macaroni and cheese. Even better if it’s kicked up with garlic, smoked Gouda, fontina, bread crumbs and a healthy dose of chile, as is the “Angry Mac” at The Tavern. Don’t stop at mac and cheese, however, because the menu is chock full of comfort food offerings — deviled eggs, fish and chips, poutine and one of the best burgers around.
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab
313 E. Second St. peacemakerlobstercrab.com/tulsa, 918-551-6781
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab is known for bringing Acadian flair and classic East Coast fare to the historic Blue Dome District. The raw bar and fish house offers all manner of shell and fin, steamed, boiled or fried, but the namesake lobster is a standout. Besides the obvious lobster boil or roll, choose a lobster frito pie (with your choice of pork rinds, Fritos or fries) or rich and creamy lobster mac and cheese.
Prairie Brewpub
223 N. Main St.
prairiepub.com, 918-936-4395
Prairie Brewpub, dedicated to locally brewed craft beer, has been a popular gathering place, thanks to a location in the heart of the bustling Tulsa Arts District. The pub has a limited food menu, but it’s worth searching out. The entrée-sized dish of Mac and Chase (named, we presume, for Prairie Artisan Ales founder Chase Healey) features Prairie Bomb!-braised short rib, bacon and roasted cherry tomatoes in a house-made cheese sauce. Grab a pint of Drumsticks and Dessert to pair with it — the Imperial Stout with cinnamon, graham crackers, caramel and coffee notes is just one of the unique brews on tap this month.
BurnCo
500 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, 918-528-6816
1738 S. Boston Ave., 918-574-2777
There can often be a line out the door at either BurnCo location on any given day, and if you’re toward the end of the line, there’s always a chance you won’t get to sample the popular smoked mac and cheese, for it tends to sell out quickly. It’s always worth the wait, however, at the cult-fave barbecue joint for ribs, brisket and pulled pork, as well as other specials. The meat counter is stocked with gorgeous cuts of beef, pork and sausages to take home and cook yourself.
The Brook Restaurant & Bar
3401 S. Peoria Ave., 918-748-9977
7727 E. 91st St., 918-392-9977
Everything on the menu at this local chain falls into the “comfort food” category, and I haven’t met a kid in town who doesn’t hanker for The Brook’s crispy chicken tenders and a side of super creamy mac and cheese, reminiscent of Velveeta Shells & Cheese but with a homemade taste.
The Bramble
1302 E. Sixth St., 539-664-5635
121 N. Ash Ave., Broken Arrow, 539-367-1419
400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, 918-528-3054
There are three locations in the area to grab amazing food from a favorite breakfast/brunch spot. The Bramble serves hearty and delicious dishes in Jenks, the Pearl District and the newest location in a former church in Broken Arrow. Customers love the quiche, Benedicts and mimosas, as well as the popular Spicy Chicken Mac and Cheese — chicken, three-cheese fondue, chile, tomato and crispy corn tortilla strips. Put an egg on top for an additional $2.
One-pot stovetop mac and cheese
Serves 6 to 8
Cooking the pasta in the sauce itself releases all of those starches into the sauce, which makes it extra creamy and also helps bind the sauce to the pasta. Plus, one less pan to wash!
Try to use freshly-grated cheese for mac and cheese because most pre-shredded cheeses have an anticaking coating on them that prevents it from melting smoothly.
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
3 cups water
4 cups milk
1 pound uncooked pasta (such as cavatappi or large elbow)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon ground mustard
4-5 cups (16-20 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese (I use sharp white cheddar)
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1. Melt butter in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add flour and stir until combined. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.
2. Pour in 1 cup of the water and stir (or whisk) until the mixture is completely smooth and begins to thicken. Gradually pour in the remaining water and milk, stirring until evenly combined.
3. Stir in the pasta, salt, garlic powder and mustard until combined. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the mixture just reaches a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a low simmer. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, 8 to 10 minutes.
4. Remove from heat and stir in the cheeses until melted. Taste, and season with additional salt (and black pepper, if you’d like), as needed. Serve immediately.
— adapted from GimmeSomeOven.com
Jenks home lights up holiday season
Classics revisited: Test your knowledge about the best holiday movies
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!