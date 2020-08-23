Gregory Hinton was looking forward to hearing a voice other than his own speak the words of Oklahoma writer Lynn Riggs.
Hinton is the author of “More Sky: The Story of Lynn Riggs,” a one-man show in which the Claremore native and author of “Green Grow the Lilacs” recounts the highs and lows of an unusual life. “Green Grow the Lilacs” serves as the basis for the classic musical “Oklahoma!”
“More Sky” was set to have its world premiere production Aug. 20-21 in — appropriately enough — the Lynn Riggs Theater at the Dennis R. Neill Center for Equality, 621 E. Fourth St.
However, the actor who was set to portray Riggs in this production was forced to self-quarantine when one of his children became ill, out of an overabundance of caution in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Patrick Hobbs, who is directing the show, said in a statement, “Unfortunately, the talented Russ Tallchief, who is portraying Lynn Riggs, has been quarantined for the next 14 days, delaying our August premiere of this wonderful production.”
Tallchief, a member of the Osage Nation and a descendant of famed American Indian ballerinas Maria Tallchief and Marjorie Tallchief, is an actor, writer and director.
Hobbs said there are no plans to recast or prepare an understudy.
“Russ has truly embraced Lynn’s spirit over the last several weeks of rehearsal, and we will use the next month to refine and polish this tribute to Lynn Riggs,” he said.
“More Sky” has been rescheduled for Sept. 17-18, and all tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored.
“I was just thrilled to know that I was going to see a play go up, with all that’s going on — or not going on,” Hinton said, laughing. “It will be the first time I’ve seen the show or hear someone other than myself reading the lines.”
Hinton is a novelist and former film producer who in 2009 developed “Out West,” a multifaceted museum program that explored the history and influence of LGBTQ in the American West that debuted at the Autry Museum of the American West.
Something that grew out of the “Out West” project was the exhibit “Blake Little: Photos from the Gay Rodeo” that was displayed at Gilcrease Museum in 2018.
It was just before Hinton came to Tulsa for that exhibit that he first learned about Riggs.
“The new version of ‘Oklahoma!’ had just opened on Broadway, and a friend of mine sent me an article about the show, which contained a quote by Stephen Sondheim who referred to Riggs as ‘a gay cowboy.’ And I knew I had to learn more about this person.”
During his first visit to Oklahoma, Hinton visited the Lynn Riggs Museum in Claremore and examined its collection of Riggs’ papers and memorabilia. Hinton later explored the special collections at the University of Tulsa and the University of Oklahoma, ultimately amassing more than 1,000 source documents he would use to create the play.
“Lynn Riggs’ story touches me deeply,” Hinton said. “Like him, I was a rural-born gay man, who left — or as I like to say, ‘evacuated’ — his hometown in search of community, companionship and safety.”
Riggs lived a peripatetic life, beginning with trips to Chicago, New York and Los Angeles soon after he graduated high school. He worked as a writer and editor for the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times before earning a Guggenheim Fellowship to study in Europe, where he began writing “Green Grow the Lilacs.”
“One thing that was so interesting about Riggs was how, at every stage in his life, there would emerge some important figure to lift him up and send him on his way,” Hinton said. “It was as if he was always able to find a lifeline at every stop in his life.”
Hinton said the play “More Sky” depicts Riggs late in his life, as he is packing up his papers to be archived.
“He’s been sorting everything out, and the last thing he deals with are his personal letters,” he said. “So that is how the play unfolds — we learn about his life and meet all the people he knew by going through these letters.”
That includes his long friendship with actress Joan Crawford, as well as Riggs’ reactions to what composer Richard Rodgers and writer Oscar Hammerstein wrought from his play to create “Oklahoma!”
“I think Lynn’s point of view was that a work he had created was being taken to another level without him,” Hinton said. “But the success of ‘Oklahoma!’ came at a time when he was sick and suffering, and it ultimately saved him from having to worry about money.”
What the Ale: Broken Arrow has another brewery opening soon — The Nook Brewing Co.