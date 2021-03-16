 Skip to main content
Luck of the Irish: Where and how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Luck of the Irish: Where and how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday known for revelry, with people decked out in various shades of green and adorned with shamrock-shaped sparkly things gathering together to feast on corned beef and raise glasses of green-tinted beer in celebration of a medieval priest who supposedly rid the isle of Ireland of snakes.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the quietus on such celebrations last year, as lockdowns and social distancing requirements forbid public gatherings.

Such restrictions are starting to ease, as more and more people receive vaccinations against the virus, and many area restaurants, bars, microbreweries and other establishments are making plans for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is responsible, if no less festive, ways.

One Tulsa establishment that in years past has been “ground zero” for St. Patrick’s Day, Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, 1413 E. 15th St., has chosen not to go all-out with festivities for this year.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls from people, asking if we were planning to do the sort of street festival we’ve done in the past,” said Erick Dyer, Kilkenny’s general manager. “But to be honest, we just didn’t feel it would be the right thing to do, even if we were to hold it outside. There would be no way we could control social distancing, or having people wear masks.

“We are definitely going to be open on St. Patrick’s Day, and I have a feeling we’ll be busy,” he said. “We’re going to have representatives from Jameson and Guinness, who will helping make sure our patrons are happy. It’s just that, since we are a public house, we wanted to be sure we were doing everything to keep our patrons safe, as well.”

Kilkenny’s has, however, come up with a way of sharing the “luck of the Irish” throughout the year. The pub has begun the Kilkenny’s Restaurant Bond program, where patrons can purchase “bonds” for various dollar amounts, ranging from $25 to $1,000. Every three months, the bonds “mature,” which means their value increases by 10 percent.

“If someone buys, say, a $50 bond, in three months it will be worth $55,” Dyer said. “The amount increases by 10 percent every three months, so that after a year, the value will have increased by 40 percent.”

The bond may be redeemed for food and merchandise at Kilkenny’s. Bonds cannot be redeemed for cash. (Nola’s Creole & Cocktails, just across the street from Kilkenny’s at 1334 E. 15th St., is offering a similar bond program.)

“It’s a way for our community to help us out, by providing an influx of cash, and it’s a way for us to pay them back with a little something extra,” Dyer said.

Arnie’s Bar

318 E. Second St.

arniesbar.com

Tulsa’s primary St. Patrick’s Day tradition is the annual March 17 bash at Arnie’s Bar, which this year celebrates its 65th year of celebrating all things Irish.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and activities will be for all ages until 8 p.m., when attendees will need to age 21 or older. Live music begins at noon, provided by such bands as Hell’s Fringe Border Band, the Tulsa Honors Orchestra, Vintage Wildflowers, Timothy O’Brian’s Celtic Cheer and Larkin. Food trucks that will be on site include Andolini’s Pizza, Dog House, MASA, Mr. Nice Guys Tacos and Rub. Green House Outfitters will be printing the annual Arnie’s St. Patrick’s Day shirts during the festivities.

The bar will be following COVID guidelines, which include temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, and socially distanced tables. Patrons must wear masks except with eating or drinking.

James E. McNellie’s Public House

409 E. First St.

mcnellies.com

McNellie’s will be hosting a socially distanced St. Patrick’s Day celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Reserve a table for up to 10 people for a three-hour block of time. Tables are reserved with a $50 non-refundable deposit, which will be donated to Tulsa’s Little Light House. Food and drink — such as the beers that will be poured from the famous Guinness Gig Rig — consumed during one’s stay are not included in the deposit. Seating is limited.

American Solera

1702 E. Sixth St.

americansolera.com

This popular microbrewery will be featuring the authentic Vietnamese food from Jackrabbit beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday until they sell out. The beer, on the other hand, should be more than plentiful.

Dead Armadillo Brewery

1004 E. Fourth St.

dabrewery.com

Dead Armadillo will be using its St. Patrick’s Day celebration to debut two new Irish beers, and the first 300 guests to purchase one will receive a free collector’s edition St. Patrick Day cup from which to enjoy it. Zuly’s Pastelitos will be serving Latin American foods, while the band Your Drunkin Uncle provides the live entertainment.

Broken Arrow Brewing Company

333 W. Dallas Ave., Broken Arrow

brokenarrowbrewingco.com

This suburban microbrewery will hold off on its St. Patrick’s celebrations until noon Saturday, when it will unveil some new, special brews. The day will feature live music by School of Rock, Laymon Barnett, Papa Kingsnake and others, while Krumbly’s food truck will supply sustenance.

Pippin’s Taproom at High Gravity

6808 S. Memorial Drive

highgravitybrewingco.com

The Taproom will be serving two beers, Irish Red and Dry Stout on Nitrogen, that will be specially brewed for this occasion, and those who order them will receive a free stadium glass, while supplies last. A special St. Patrick’s Day-themed trivia contest will test your Irish wits.

Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company

3541 S. Harvard Ave.

sweetoothtulsa.com

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company is offering a “pot of gold” as a St. Patrick’s Day special. Pots are filled with “gold” (foil-covered chocolate) and wrapped in cellophane with a green bow. The cost is $3.50 each.

Gathering Place

2650 S. John Williams Way

gatheringplace.org

The top park in the country, according to USA Today, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Party 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the ONEOK Boathouse, with live music by Finnegan’s Awake. Wear green and bring your dancing shoes for the free party. Green beer (photo ID required) will be available for purchase from the Overlook bar window.

The Market At Walnut Creek

8281 S. Harvard Ave.

themarkettulsa.com

The Market will host a St. Patrick’s Day Shop & Sip event, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, where one can check out the wares from local retailers, sample green beer and corned beef sliders, and register to win gift cards that will be awarded every 30 minutes.

The Max Retropub

114 S. Elgin Ave.

maxretroclub.com

The Max will host a St. Patrick’s Day party from 2 p.m. until close Wednesday, with drink specials and music courtesy DJ Afistaface.

Maggie’s Music Box

201 E. Main St., Jenks

maggiesmusicbox.com

This will be the first St. Patrick’s Day event Maggie’s Music Box has hosted, and it plans to pull out all the stops, with live music starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, by Cassie Latshow, Kady Dover, and a full concert with John Fullbright, Dustin Pittsley, Jesse Aycock and Bryon White. Food trucks will be on hand, and the venue will offer drink specials and giveaways.

Mercury Lounge

1747 S. Boston Ave.

mercuryloungetulsa.com

This popular dive bar-music venue will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Get Down, 5 p.m. Wednesday, which will feature performances by Tulsa Pipe and Drums, and the band Pilgrim.

NEFF Brewing

321 S. Frankfurt Ave.

neffbrewing.com

NEFF Brewing will start its St. Patrick’s Pint Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, serving up pints of Irish Vacation in NEFF shamrock glasses for $5. In addition, the brewery will offering its happy hour specials all day long, including $1 off beers, and half-priced bar snacks.

Duet Restaurant

108 N. Detroit Ave.

duetjazz.com

Duet will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special, Irish-inspired four-course meal created by Chef Tuck Curren, with beer and wine pairings featuring Heirloom Rustic Ales & Premium Brands whiskeys. The menu will feature mussels steamed in cidar and bacon, pork loin in creamy Irish whiskey sauce, corned beef and cabbage, and Bailey’s Irish cream cheesecake for dessert. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and cost is $50 per person. To reserve a seat, send email to duetjazz9@gmail.com.

Elgin Park

325 E. Reconciliation Way

elginparkbrewery.com

Elgin Park will turn its Put Me in Kolsch green for St. Patrick’s Day, and will be offering its Easy Out Cream Stout for $2 a glass.

Get green-lighted (and buy shamrocks) for a cause

St. Patrick’s Day occurs during Brain Injury Awareness Month. The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation, founded by Kim Hann and Chris Lieberman, is inviting businesses and homeowners to participate in endeavors related to the foundation, including a second annual Lights On event.

On March 8, 2016, Lieberman, founder and creator of Route 66 Marathon and Center of the Universe Musical Festival, fell 10 feet from a ladder in his storage facility and suffered a traumatic brain injury. This month’s activities will also mark the five-year anniversary of Lieberman’s accident and traumatic brain injury.

For Lights On, the foundation is asking businesses, local landmarks, special districts throughout Oklahoma and homeowners to shine green lights from March 19 through March 26. Lights On honors the thousands of people who suffer from some form of brain injury. Go to braininjuryrecoveryfoundation.org for details about Lights On and other ventures related to the foundation, including:

Lucky break: People can buy a cement shamrock, break it open and win a prize, including gift certificates, weekend getaways and more. Shamrocks are $40, two for $70 or three for $100. All money from sales goes to the foundation. Go to https://braininjuryrecoveryfoundation.org/events/lucky-break/.

Shamrock shuffle: It’s a virtual race that takes place March 19-21. Participants can sign up and compete in an 8k race, a two-mile race and a one-mile race.

Brainiacs: A new, monthly “Brainiacs” program is being launched to raise money and awareness. Like many non-profits, the foundation’s fundraising came to a halt during the pandemic, so the Brainiacs program is a safe alternative to raise money and awareness.

St Patrick's Day: How and why it is celebrated

