Luck of the Irish: Where and how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday known for revelry, with people decked out in various shades of green and adorned with shamrock-shaped sparkly things gathering together to feast on corned beef and raise glasses of green-tinted beer in celebration of a medieval priest who supposedly rid the isle of Ireland of snakes.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the quietus on such celebrations last year, as lockdowns and social distancing requirements forbid public gatherings.

Such restrictions are starting to ease, as more and more people receive vaccinations against the virus, and many area restaurants, bars, microbreweries and other establishments are making plans for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is responsible, if no less festive, ways.

One Tulsa establishment that in years past has been “ground zero” for St. Patrick’s Day, Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, 1413 E. 15th St., has chosen not to go all-out with festivities for this year.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls from people, asking if we were planning to do the sort of street festival we’ve done in the past,” said Erick Dyer, Kilkenny’s general manager. “But to be honest, we just didn’t feel it would be the right thing to do, even if we were to hold it outside. There would be no way we could control social distancing, or having people wear masks.