Looking for something to do this weekend? Here you go

It’s the beginning of the Thanksgiving weekend, usually a time to gather with friends and family over a meal and celebrate the blessings of the year. This year’s celebrations may not be quite like days of old, with all the precautions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people apart. Fortunately, there are numerous ways to lift one’s spirits and get into a holiday frame of mind while getting out of the house. Many upcoming events are outdoors or virtual, while others have enacted heightened safety protocols.

Lights On!

The more than 2 million colored lights that adorn the buildings and grounds of the Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow, will come to life at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, as the annual Rhema Christmas Lights Extravaganza gets underway. Utica Square’s Lights On event, a Thanksgiving tradition for 53 years, is changing its format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will host a virtual event in place of the in-person gathering that typically draws thousands of people. Lights On may be viewed through Utica Square’s social media channels — on Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) — starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. The pre-produced event will include Christmas carols performed by the Grady Nichols Band, a visit from Santa and a countdown to the kickoff to the holiday season. This gateway to the holidays also marks another Tulsa tradition: family photos with Santa. This year, photos will be taken at Santa’s Sleigh to accommodate for a socially distant — and outdoor — visit with Santa while still observing recommended safety precautions. Santa’s Sleigh will be in The Garden and open from Friday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 24. Times of operation may be found on the shopping center’s Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) accounts. Or pile in the car and head north toward Bartlesville and the Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights, with the historic ranch and its grounds festooned with more than 750,000 lights. This drive-through attraction opens Friday, Nov. 27, and will be open form 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 20. Cost is $2 per person. The Riverwalk, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, will hold its “Lights On! Celebration” from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The day will include singing, dancing, games, food, activities and more, culminating in thousands of holiday lights starting to glow.