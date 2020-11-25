Looking for something to do this weekend? Here you go

It’s the beginning of the Thanksgiving weekend, usually a time to gather with friends and family over a meal and celebrate the blessings of the year. This year’s celebrations may not be quite like days of old, with all the precautions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people apart. Fortunately, there are numerous ways to lift one’s spirits and get into a holiday frame of mind while getting out of the house. Many upcoming events are outdoors or virtual, while others have enacted heightened safety protocols.
Lights On!
The more than 2 million colored lights that adorn the buildings and grounds of the Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow, will come to life at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, as the annual Rhema Christmas Lights Extravaganza gets underway. Utica Square’s Lights On event, a Thanksgiving tradition for 53 years, is changing its format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will host a virtual event in place of the in-person gathering that typically draws thousands of people. Lights On may be viewed through Utica Square’s social media channels — on Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) — starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. The pre-produced event will include Christmas carols performed by the Grady Nichols Band, a visit from Santa and a countdown to the kickoff to the holiday season. This gateway to the holidays also marks another Tulsa tradition: family photos with Santa. This year, photos will be taken at Santa’s Sleigh to accommodate for a socially distant — and outdoor — visit with Santa while still observing recommended safety precautions. Santa’s Sleigh will be in The Garden and open from Friday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 24. Times of operation may be found on the shopping center’s Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) accounts. Or pile in the car and head north toward Bartlesville and the Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights, with the historic ranch and its grounds festooned with more than 750,000 lights. This drive-through attraction opens Friday, Nov. 27, and will be open form 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 20. Cost is $2 per person. The Riverwalk, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, will hold its “Lights On! Celebration” from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The day will include singing, dancing, games, food, activities and more, culminating in thousands of holiday lights starting to glow.
Philbrook Festival
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will trim its gardens and grounds with thousands of lights and other holiday accoutrements for the annual Philbrook Festival, opening Friday, Nov. 27, and continuing through Dec. 26. Enjoy holiday music, sip cocoa by the fire, say hello to Santa (from a distance), take home a one-of-kind art project and enjoy this fully outdoor experience. Advance tickets are required; tickets are $15 adults, $3 children.
TSO on the air
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will present a special concert that will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, on KWTU (88.7 FM), part of Public Radio Tulsa. The program, led by resident guest conductor Daniel Hege, will include Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman”; “Starburst” by Jessie Montgomery; the Symphony No. 96, “Miracle,” by Haydn; and the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky.
Get Ziggy with it
David Bowie died in 2016. “Stardust,” a biographical film about Bowie and his Ziggy Stardust persona, is showing at Circle Cinema over Thanksgiving weekend. Another option at Circle Cinema is “Mank,” which is in the midst of a limited theatrical release before heading to Netflix. “Mank,” directed by David Fincher, also is biographical. It’s about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his “Citizen Kane” clash with Orson Welles. Go to circlecinema.com for show times.
A Garden of Light
Thousands of colorful lights will adorn Tulsa Botanic Garden over the holidays for the third annual Garden of Lights holiday festival, beginning Friday, Nov. 27. Families can stroll through whimsical features in the Children’s Discovery, such as the herd of “Frost Bison” or “Ice Giants” decorating a tree. The A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces are adorned with twinkling light curtains, Art Deco lanterns and colorfully illuminated trees with the sounds of holiday music adding a festive feel. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Jan. 3, as well as Dec. 21-23. Advance tickets are required, and masks must be worn. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger are free. To purchase, and more information: TulsaBotanic.org.
Support Local Journalism
Leftover Turkey
It’s a post-Thanksgiving tradition. Jason Boland & The Stragglers will perform at the 15th annual Leftover Turkey music event the day after Thanksgiving (Friday, Nov. 27) at Cain’s Ballroom. Doors will open at 7:35 p.m. Tickets are $25. Get tickets early. Capacity for the event has been lowered by more than 75% to allow for social distancing. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.
USA BMX Grand Nationals
Top BMX racers will descend upon Tulsa for the USA BMX Grand Nationals Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 26-29, inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. All event days are free. The GoPro Pro Championship on Saturday is $10 (age 6-and-younger free). For information, go to usabmx.com.
Hear nature’s music
“Windchimes: Songs of the Wind” is providing an additional reason to visit Gathering Place in November. The unique art installation showcases thousands of wind chimes hanging from trees in the Ramble Sensory Garden, offering a musical experience created only by nature. The attraction will be available through Nov. 30.
Be thankful for zoo animals
The Tulsa Zoo is open 364 days per year and is closed only on Christmas Day. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo is open to the public with online ticket reservations and is subject to a city of Tulsa face covering ordinance. Scout out the zoo for an upcoming event: T-Mobile and the Tulsa Zoo are teaming up to provide a visit from Santa and his reindeer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 12. Cost will be free with zoo admission, but some activities will be offered for an additional fee, including feeding the reindeer, photos and snacks.
Cascia Hall Christmas Tree Lot
The second annual Cascia Hall Midtown Christmas Tree Lot will be open to the public from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28-29. This year’s tree lot will feature more than 200 Fraser fir trees for sale. These trees are soft to the touch; needles are flat and short with rounded tips and a silvery underside. Trees are available in 6-7 feet, 7-8 feet and 10 feet. Also available will be noble fir wreaths, which will range from 26-30 inches in size. The tree lot will also feature a special Santa’s Village with fun activities, including Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, kids’ Christmas train, Cascia corn hole, giant Connect 4, arts and crafts, giant Jenga, photo staging areas and more. Custom-made rustic Christmas floral arrangements from Sincerely Yours Flower Truck, s’mores, Christmas photo op with the Commando Bulldog, Topeca coffee and hot chocolate, and a visit from Puppy Haven Rescue are just the beginning of the festivities of this magical place at Christmastime. For more information:
Eighth Annual Nog Off
For the past eight years, the various restaurants and bars in the Tulsa Arts District have taken part in a friendly contest to benefit the arts department of Emerson Montessori Elementary School. This year’s First Lady Nog Off will be a three-day “pub crawl”-style happening, beginning at noon Friday, Nov. 27, and ending at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. For a $50 fee, participants will receive a booklet of tickets, which in turn can be redeemed at participating restaurants and bars in the district for that establishment’s take on eggnog or mulled wine (i.e., glogg) concoctions. After sampling, revelers can turn in their ballots for the best drink, with the winning drink earning its creators the coveted “golden egg” trophy. Advance purchase is required and you must be 21 to take part. To purchase, and more information:
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!