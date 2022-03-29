Looking back and ahead: BOK Center completes 'busiest two weeks'

BOK Center recently wrapped up its busiest two weeks in arena history, according to a news release.

Between Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 26, the ASM Global-managed venue hosted 10 separate events in 13 days, including four sold-out concerts.

“Since re-opening, our ASM team aggressively engaged the industry to bring top talent back to Tulsa,” BOK Center vice president and general manager Bryan Crowe said in the release. “ It was a huge success and we’re ready to do it all over again. Ten events in 13 days kept our team busy, but the buy-in and dedication we have from our employees and the local community who support these events is what makes it all worth it. The success of these sold-out concerts is why Tulsa and BOK Center are a must-play for touring artists.”

Highlights from the past two weeks at BOK Center include:

-- Global pop superstar, Dua Lipa performed her first BOK Center headline show in front of a sold-out crowd. The tour featured support from rap artist Megan Thee Stallion.

--The night following the Dua Lipa show, Justin Bieber played a sold-out BOK Center on his Justice World Tour. The show was originally scheduled before the pandemic on July 8, 2020.

--Hot off his Super Bowl halftime performance, Snoop Dogg was joined by Ice Cube for sold-out shows on consecutive nights. The event originally went on sale as a single show, but, due to high demand, a second show was quickly added. Snoop Dogg also hosted the first ticketed event at the newly opened River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge inside BOK Center with pre-parties and after-parties on both event nights.

--Heavy metal band Slipknot brought its Knotfest Roadshow to Tulsa.

--Concerts weren’t the only thing making noise inside BOK Center. The Tulsa Oilers hosted the Toledo Walleyes for a three-game homestand.

Upcoming events include:

--The NCAA Wrestling Championships will take place in Tulsa for the first time March 16-18, 2023.

--The Big 12 Wrestling Championship will return to Tulsa through 2024.

--Thousands of high school students representing 365 FFA chapters are expected to attend the 96th Oklahoma FFA State Convention and Expo May 3 and 4 at BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center. The convention was previously held in Oklahoma City for more than 30 years and is known as the state’s largest annual convention of any kind. The convention will remain in Tulsa through at least 2026.

--The week of May 19 marks PGA Week in Tulsa. BOK Center will host the Eagles and Brooks & Dunn that week. The Eagles are set to perform to what is sure to be a sold-out crowd on Monday, May 16 followed by Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, May 21.

--OneRepublic and their leading man and Tulsa native, Ryan Tedder, will perform Wednesday, August 10 while on the band’s “Never Ending Summer Tour.”

--The Oklahoma City Thunder will play an Oct. 5 preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.