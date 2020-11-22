Local author explores the food culture and how it controls us in new book

On the other hand, there are others who consider Fieri more clown than chef, such as New York Times food critic Pete Wells, whose 2012 all-questions-no-answers review of Fieri’s American Kitchen & Bar is considered one of the most scathing restaurant reviews ever written.

“For almost any other chef,” Contois said, “that review would have seriously effected their future in the business. But Guy Fieri recuperated, I think in large part because his fan base saw him as a kind of hero, someone who wasn’t going to let the establishment tell him what to do.”

That was a quality, Contois said, that Fieri showed from the beginning, when he was cast for the second season of “The Next Food Network Star.”

“Most of the people who have won that competition have this brief blip of notoriety then disappear,” she said. “Guy is really the only one who’s really broken through, and I think that’s because he’s been remarkably consistent. He really hasn’t changed much since his first appearance.”

But the “dude food” ethos that Fieri represents is emblematic of the problems Contois sees in the food world, where any acknowledgement of health and wellness is considered feminine — perhaps the one thing the dude will not abide.