Livestock show, fair food court opens Wednesday in place of Tulsa State Fair

Sad news: The Tulsa State Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good news: Some core elements of the fair are being salvaged, which means you can still sink your teeth into a rib-eye steak sandwich.

The Tulsa State Fair is hosting a modified event in place of the 2020 fair. The Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Shows take center stage Wednesday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 4, at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Cost is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger are free.

A news release about the event said “five days of awesome” will include junior livestock shows that will feature the youth of Oklahoma and agriculture-based vendors. Also, get reacquainted with fair favorites while walking outdoors at the Ford Family Food Court.

Safety measures will be in place. A commitment has been made to follow CDC and Tulsa Health Department guidelines, according to the news release.

Adair’s C.J. and Christa Canida are among youths who will show livestock on the fairgrounds.