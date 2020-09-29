Livestock show, fair food court opens Wednesday in place of Tulsa State Fair

Sad news: The Tulsa State Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Good news: Some core elements of the fair are being salvaged, which means you can still sink your teeth into a rib-eye steak sandwich.
The Tulsa State Fair is hosting a modified event in place of the 2020 fair. The Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Shows take center stage Wednesday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 4, at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Cost is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger are free.
A news release about the event said “five days of awesome” will include junior livestock shows that will feature the youth of Oklahoma and agriculture-based vendors. Also, get reacquainted with fair favorites while walking outdoors at the Ford Family Food Court.
Safety measures will be in place. A commitment has been made to follow CDC and Tulsa Health Department guidelines, according to the news release.
Adair’s C.J. and Christa Canida are among youths who will show livestock on the fairgrounds.
“This is a family tradition for us,” said their mother, Stephanie. “Not only do my kids show, but I grew up showing with my brother and sister. My mom and her brothers grew up showing also. The steers that my kids are showing this year are some of the ones they raised, so they have been in the barn since last November. I could go on more, but we are very thankful that we were able to have our Mayes County Fair and we will get to show at Tulsa.”
The Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Shows is a throwback to county fairs, which are agriculture-centric.
“Competition is the root of how fairs started, which will be illustrated by 4-H and FFA during the modified five-day event,” said Amanda Blair, Expo Square’s chief operating officer. “These students from Oklahoma have diligently worked throughout the year and are now ready to compete for scholarship dollars.”
Coming just for the food? Many of your favorite items will be available, including rib-eye steak sandwiches cooked and sold by the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association.
Fair food
Subject to change, here are food vendors listed at tulsastatefair.com:
Tad’s Catering. Menu items: chipotle beef, garlic chicken, black bean and spinach burritos; soft tacos, nacholupas, taco salad, quesadillas, walking tacos and breakfast food.
Karen’s Concessions. Menu items: chicken on a stick, chicken basket, fresh-cut fries, ribbon fries, cheese fries, Spanish fries, deep-fried mac-n-cheese, churros and cheese on a stick.
Willis Enterprises. Menu items: roasted corn on the cob, Mexican-roasted corn on the cob, cinnamon rolls, apple fries, apple dumplings, cinnamon roll sundae and cinnamon roll fries.
Sugars Concessions. Menu items: funnel cakes and specialty funnel cakes.
Hoops Concessions. Menu items: Philly steak, bloomin’ onion, fried pickles, fried Snickers, French fries, Polish sausage and pretzels.
Gary’s Fun Foods Concessions. Menu items: chocolate-dipped cheesecake, ice cream sandwich, sprinkle bar, ice cream nutty bar and chocolate-dipped banana.
Hardenbrooks Concession. Menu items: jumbo smoked turkey legs.
Pineapple Whip. Menu items: Pineapple whip, pineapple whip cones, pineapple whip explosion, ice cream, waffle cones, root beer floats, fruit smoothies, fruit slushies and shaved ice.
McKinney Food Services. Menu items: jumbo corn dogs, corn dogs and nachos.
Among vendors in the Exchange Center will be Sullivan Supply South Inc., Outback Laboratories, B-5 Show Supplies, Lewis Cattle Oilers, FFA Gear, Red Barn Creations, Sara’s, Showstring USA and WW Manufacturing/Paul’s Scales.
General parking for the Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Shows is free. Enter at Gate 1 off of 21st Street. General parking is north of River Spirit Expo and south of the Exchange Center.
For more information about the event, go to tulsastatefair.com.
Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Shows
Schedule highlights
Wednesday, Sept. 30
8 a.m. Junior Dairy Cattle Show (Pavilion): Ayrshire, Holstein, Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn
8 a.m. Junior Dairy Goat Show (Super Duty Arena): Junior Does, Senior Does
8 a.m. Junior Breeding Gilt Show (Mustang Arena): Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire
Thursday, Oct. 1
8 a.m. Junior Breeding Gilt Show (Mustang Arena): Commercial
8 a.m. Junior Breeding Heifer Show (Ford Truck Arena 1): Beefmaster, Brangus, Brahman, Dexter, American Aberdeen, Shorthorn, Shorthorn Plus, Chianina, Simmental, Simmental Influence
8 a.m. Junior Breeding Heifers (Ford Truck Arena 2): Texas Longhorn, Miniature Hereford, Gelbvieh, Charolais, Percentage Charolais, Maine-Anjou, Maintainer, Angus
8 a.m. Junior Breeding Sheep Show (Super Duty Arena): Hair, Southdown, Shropshire, Dorset, Dorset Advantage, Hampshire, Suffolk, Commercial
Friday, Oct. 2
8 a.m. Junior Breeding Doe Show (Super Duty Arena)
8 a.m. Junior Breeding Heifer Show (Ford Truck Arena 1): Limousin, Commercial
8 a.m. Junior Breeding Heifer Show (Ford Truck Arena 2): Red Angus, Red Angus Influence, Hereford
Saturday, Oct. 3
9 a.m. Junior Market Lamb Classification (Super Duty Arena)
9 a.m. Junior Horse Show (Pavilion)
10 a.m. Pre-Junior Miniature Hereford Heifer & Steer Show (Ford Truck Arena)
Noon Junior Market Barrow Show (Mustang Arena): Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire
2 p.m. Junior Market Lamb Show (Super Duty Arena): Southdown, Shropshire, Dorset, Speckle Faced, Hair
6 p.m. Junior Breeding Gilt Sale (online)
Sunday, Oct. 4
8 a.m. Junior Market Barrow Show (Mustang Arena): Crossbred
8 a.m. Junior Poultry Show (Ford Truck Exhibit Hall)
8 a.m. Junior Meat Goat Show (Super Duty Arena)
8 a.m. Junior Market Lamb Show (Super Duty Arena): Hampshire, Suffolk, Natural Colored, Crossbred
8 a.m. Junior Market Steers (Ford Truck Arena): AOB, Angus, Charolais, Chianina, Hereford, Limousin, Maine-Anjou, Shorthorn, Simmental, Crossbred
9 a.m. Junior Horse Show (Pavilion)
1 p.m. Junior Market Broiler Show (Ford Truck Exhibit Hall)
Wednesday, Oct. 7
4 p.m. Night of Champions Premium Sale (online)
What the Ale: Beer of the week, Dead Armadillo’s 7th Anniversary Barrel aged Saison
Throwback Tulsa gallery: Scenes from the 1966 Tulsa State Fair
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
<&underline>jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com</&underline>
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!