Live events returning to Skyline Event Center

Osage Casino

Live events are coming back to Skyline Event Center. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Osage Casinos announced Thursday that Tulsa Skyline Event Center will resume hosting live events next month. It’s the latest return to full operations within the organization, which spans seven properties across Osage County. Events scheduled at Skyline Event Center include ESPN fights April 10 and a Ted Nugent show July 29.

“We are excited to return to full operations at Osage Casinos, which means hosting exciting events,” Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos, said in a news release.

“Like many other entities, we have worked hard to make sure we have mitigation efforts in place and have offered vaccination events to our employees.”

In light of COVID-19, Osage Casinos has implemented several mitigation efforts to keep guests safe, according to the news release: Patrons can order food through a contactless delivery system, cleaning crews utilize software to track cleanliness of the machines and employees are screened for elevated temperature upon arrival. Capacity will be limited, and employees are required to wear masks. Masks are strongly recommended for guests as well. In addition, the Tulsa location features an air filtration system that constantly pushes old air out to keep the casino fresh.

Tickets for the ESPN fights are only available online at stubwire.com. For additional details about upcoming events, visit osagecasino.com.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

