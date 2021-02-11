Lily Gladstone joins 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

Native actress Lily Gladstone has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” announced Apple Original Films.
The film, which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling novel of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
Gladstone will play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart, nephew of a powerful local rancher.
Gladstone was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in Northwestern Montana and comes from the Kainai (Blood), Amskapi Piikani (Blackfeet), and Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) Tribal Nations.
The announcement said Gladstone's breakout role came in 2016's “Certain Women,” for which she earned multiple accolades and nominations. Other film credits include reuniting with Reichardt in last year’s “First Cow” for A24, Alex and Andrew Smith’s “Winter in the Blood” and “Walking Out,” Erica Tremblay’s 2020 Sundance selected short “Little Chief” and the award-winning 2020 SXSW selected "Freeland." Television credits include her recurring role on “Billions,” “Room 104,” and others.
The Osage News, which was among outlets at the forefront of reporting Gladstone’s casting, said the news comes as Scorsese arrives in Osage County, where he has been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska.
The Osage News previously interviewed location manager Mike Fantasia, who said scenes will be shot in Fairfax, Grayhorse, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and McAlester, but the majority of the film will be shot in Pawhuska and surrounding areas.