Lily Gladstone joins 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

Native actress Lily Gladstone has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” announced Apple Original Films.

The film, which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Gladstone will play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart, nephew of a powerful local rancher.

Gladstone was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in Northwestern Montana and comes from the Kainai (Blood), Amskapi Piikani (Blackfeet), and Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) Tribal Nations.