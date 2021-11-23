Lights on for the holidays: Find the biggest holiday events

‘Tis the season in Green Country, which means people from all over Oklahoma are preparing to deck the halls and celebrate the holidays.

No matter what intrigues you — vibrant light displays, Christmas markets, ice skating — these events in Tulsa and beyond offer fun for the whole family. With many of these holiday celebrations occurring in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, you won’t want to miss out.

Next week, the Tulsa World Weekend section will showcase the many area Christmas arts events and holiday shows.

Arvest Winterfest

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Nov. 19-Jan. 3

The 14th annual Arvest Winterfest returns to downtown Tulsa. This year will feature the return of the popular outdoor ice skating rink.

Guests can take rides in horse-drawn carriages for a fee every Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free entertainment 4-7 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas Eve. A Winterfest Express Train, free and open to all ages, will be available every Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.