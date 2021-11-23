Lights on for the holidays: Find the biggest holiday events

‘Tis the season in Green Country, which means people from all over Oklahoma are preparing to deck the halls and celebrate the holidays.
No matter what intrigues you — vibrant light displays, Christmas markets, ice skating — these events in Tulsa and beyond offer fun for the whole family. With many of these holiday celebrations occurring in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, you won’t want to miss out.
Next week, the Tulsa World Weekend section will showcase the many area Christmas arts events and holiday shows.
Arvest Winterfest
BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
Nov. 19-Jan. 3
The 14th annual Arvest Winterfest returns to downtown Tulsa. This year will feature the return of the popular outdoor ice skating rink.
Guests can take rides in horse-drawn carriages for a fee every Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free entertainment 4-7 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas Eve. A Winterfest Express Train, free and open to all ages, will be available every Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
Sundays with Santa will be presented by Cox Communications. Get your photo taken with Santa Claus from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday from the start of the season until Christmas. On Dec. 18, families can head over to the Tulsa Convention Center for Breakfast with Santa.
A variety of weekly discounts are being offered. Courtesy of Arvest, patrons receive half-price admission for skating on Mondays with the donation of a non-perishable can of food benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Visitors receive half-price skating on Warmth Wednesdays with the donation of a new or gently used coat, blanket, scarf or pair of gloves benefiting Night Light Tulsa. Arvest customers will receive half-price general admission any day of the festival by showing their Arvest card or checkbook. tulsawinterfest.com
Lights On Utica Square
1709 Utica Square
Nov. 25
Guests will pour into Utica Square for the 54th annual Lights On event Thanksgiving evening. Viewers can enjoy Christmas Carols performed by heralded saxophonist Grady Nichols, visit Santa (make sure to bring your Christmas list!) and watch as thousands of lights dazzle the outdoor shopping center. uticasquare.com
Castle Christmas
3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
Nov. 25-Dec. 31 The Castle of Muskogee offers train rides through the Village, an old-fashioned hayride or rides on Christmas ponies and camels (all weather permitting). Guests can also enjoy food and beverages from Rudolph’s Cafe. okcastle.com
Rhema Christmas lights
Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow
Nov. 25-Jan 2
More than 3 million colored lights adorn the buildings and grounds of Rhema Bible Church. Enjoy the display from the comfort of your car, or take a stroll around the property to see the lights up close. Guests can also purchase carriage rides to transport them around the property. rhemalights.org
Philbrook Festival
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road
Nov. 26-Dec. 24
Philbrook Festival is now an all-day experience with a regular schedule of holiday-themed offerings and activities for the whole family. During the day, enjoy a variety of activities, special exhibitions, a community-sourced Lego Villa and festive decor, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. At night, guests can watch as thousands of lights illuminate the gardens. Celebrate the season with hot cocoa, musical light shows, make-and-take art projects, visits with Santa Claus and more. Advance timed entry ticket required. philbrook.org
Wonderland of Lights at Woolaroc
1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road, Bartlesville
Nov. 26-Dec. 19
Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, located just outside of Bartlesville, will become a magical winter wonderland as the Oklahoma ranch is adorned with over 750,000 lights. Guests can also enjoy wagon rides, Christmas cookies and hot chocolate in Woolaroc’s lodge. woolaroc.org
Garden of Lights at Tulsa Botanic Garden
3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive
Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 26-Dec. 12
Nightly, Dec. 16-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and 25)
The Tulsa Botanic Garden will be decked out with colorful lights for an event that’s perfect for families or for date nights. Each night, guests can enjoy hot drinks (with spiked options), beer, wine, food trucks and s’mores kits available for purchase. Holiday hay mazes, snowball pits, photo stops and fire pits are also available nightly. Kids can expect to be visited by holiday favorites such as Botanical St. Nick as well as the Snow Queen and Snow Princess on certain nights. tulsabotanic.org
Lights on Owasso
Redbud Festival Park, 200 S. Main St, Owasso
Nov. 27
Celebrate the Christmas season during Lights on Owasso at Redbud Festival Park. Enjoy a holiday lighting ceremony in Owasso’s brand new Redbud District, which will feature thousands of candy cane-colored bulbs decorating the area. Take pictures with Santa, dig into a variety of desserts from food trucks and watch a screening of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Guests will also hear Christmas carols, and little ones can create their own holiday-themed crafts. cityofowasso.com
Territorial Christmas Celebration
212 W. Oklahoma, Guthrie
Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11
Visit Guthrie for a traditional holiday celebration 35 years in the making. The city has much to offer this Christmas season, including a costumed Christmas parade through downtown Guthrie as well as Victorian Walk Evenings, featuring tours of historic Guthrie homes with carolers and other re-enactors recreating what it was like to live in Guthrie during the territorial era. guthriesterritorialchristmas.com
BA Ice Rink
418 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
Through Jan. 3
The BA Ice Rink returns for its sixth season at the Rose District in downtown Broken Arrow. Winter outdoor ice skating on 4,100 square feet of ice. In addition to ice skating, grab some warm drinks from Rise Grind & Ride Espresso Cafe. baicerink.com
Angel Tree
Various locations
Through Dec. 17
This holiday season, support a Tulsa child in need by participating in Angel Tree. Names of individuals in need and their desired Christmas gifts will be placed on Salvation Army Christmas trees across Tulsa (Woodland Hills Mall, various WalMart and Mattress Firm locations) for anyone to pick up. Angel families will pick up their gifts one week before Christmas Eve. Angels can also be adopted online on the Salvation Army website. tsamm.org
Big Spirit, Little Trees at the Museum Broken Arrow
400 S. Main Street, Broken Arrow
Through Dec. 10
The Museum Broken Arrow welcomes the holiday season by showcasing community-donated and decorated trees — all under 4 feet tall! — for its annual Christmas tree exhibit. Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for a child under the age of 12 to be donated. brokenarrowmuseum.org
Sand Springs Annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade
Downtown Sand Springs
Dec. 3
The oldest nighttime Christmas parade in Oklahoma will wind through downtown Sand Springs, with decorated floats, dance groups, musical groups and Santa. The theme of this year’s parade, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is “The Joy of Giving” and focuses on organ donation. The grand marshals will be Carrie Schlehuber, the director of special education for Sand Springs Public Schools, and Susan Cox, a longtime friend of Schlehuber’s who donated a kidney to her in 2018. sandspringschamber.org
Christkindlmarkt
2301 E. 15th St.
Dec. 3-5
This unique holiday shopping experience is modeled after traditional German Christmas markets. Hosted by the German-American Society of Tulsa, this event will feature copious Christmas decor and German handcrafted goods, jewelry, wine, honey, food and much more. Guests are welcome to dine at the German-American Society Cafe, which features classic German dishes like beef gulasch soup, Bavarian cheesecake, bratwurst and Black Forest trifle. Children can enjoy the Bethlehem Village in the Kinderstube and visit Saint Nikolaus. There will also be a raffle to win one of two handmade quilts. gastulsa.com
Tulsa Symphony presents “The Polar Express”
Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Dec. 4
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform the score to this animated version of the beloved Chris van Allsburg story of Christmas. Guests can expect to hear popular tracks from the film, including Josh Groban’s “Believe,” and “Hot Chocolate,” originally performed by Tom Hanks. tulsasymphony.org
Keystone Lake Christmas Boat Parade
1926 Hwy 151, Sand Springs
Dec. 4
This December, head to Keystone State Park to watch as decorated, lit-up boats parade across the water. The event begins at dusk and will features dozens of boaters. facebook.com/keystone-lake-christmas-boat-parade
Glow on the Green
111 E. Reconciliation Way
Dec. 6
Downtown Tulsa’s Guthrie Green will be lit up by thousands of colorful Christmas lights during Glow on the Green, hosted by News on 6 meteorologist Travis Meyer, joined by special guest Santa Claus later in the evening. The event will also feature live music, food, hot drinks and more than 30 market vendors. guthriegreen.com
Grady Nichols Christmas concert
Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
Dec. 7
Tulsa’s beloved saxophonist Grady Nichols will take the stage at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center for his annual Christmas show. Nichols will perform songs from his 2016 album “Falling In Love With Christmas” and many more. mabeecenter.com
Living Nativity at Shepherd’s Cross
16792 E. 450 Road, Claremore
Dec. 9-11
Travel back to biblical times at Shepherd’s Cross, a real working farm in Rogers County. The farm will feature over 100 costumed actors who will reenact the events of Jesus’ birth. The nativity scene will also feature sheep, mules, donkeys, chickens, guineas and horses. The Shepherd’s Shop will also be open for guests to purchase fresh pecans, pecan candies, baked goods and other Christmas gifts. shepherdscross.com
Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival
3800 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow
Dec. 11
New Orleans Square’s inaugural Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival will be a celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, with vendors, children’s activities, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa Claus. brokenarrowok.gov
Tulsa Christmas Parade
Downtown Tulsa
Dec. 11
The 95th Tulsa Christmas Parade, presented by American Waste Control, returns for a traditional parade experience this year. The parade is free to attend, but bleacher seats are available for purchase. The parade will begin at Sixth Street and Detroit Avenue and will conclude at Third Street and Cheyenne Avenue downtown. Interested parties can also submit applications to have their own floats, walking units, marching bands or decorated vehicles featured in the Christmas Parade tulsachristmasparade.org
Winter Wonderland at the Gathering Place
Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
Dec. 17-26
The Gathering Place will once again transform into a Winter Wonderland to celebrate the holidays. There will be seasonal performances, carolers, festive food and holiday drinks. One can enjoy a ride on the Winter Wonderland Express and capture a family photo with Santa Claus. gatheringplace.org
