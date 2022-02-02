Liggett Studio to host final show of work by Nylajo Harvey

More than 100 paintings by acclaimed Tulsa artist Nylajo Harvey will go on display for a special two-day show and sale, Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.

Harvey died Dec. 28, 2021, at age 95.

An Oklahoma native, Harvey began painting full time in 1958, earning praise for her portraits, as well as richly detailed landscapes and still-life paintings, which often had a dreamlike, magical quality. Her painting, "A Night at the Opera," is part of the permanent art collection of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

During the 1970s and through the 1990s, Harvey hosted a yearly show and sale at her Zink Park home that was a not-to-be-missed social event in Tulsa.

In 2001 interview, Harvey said of painting: “It’s my job. I have never learned all I am going to learn. Every show I learn something new.”

Hours for the show and sale are 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. liggettstudio.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.