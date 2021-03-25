Life comes full circle for JBF co-founder, now shopping for grandchild

“The great thing about JBF is I can get those for 50% to 90% off,” Wilburn said. “If I didn’t have the opportunity to shop at JBF, I probably wouldn’t go out and buy all this stuff. I set a limit on what I wanted to spend and having a list was super helpful.

“Honestly, if other shoppers looked younger, I would ask if they had hints on things I should buy. It’s funny we call it Just Between Friends because you meet people while shopping. Everyone was helpful to make sure I have what I needed.”

Wilburn didn’t buy any clothes, something most grandmothers purchase first, especially when expecting granddaughters. But, she wanted her daughter-in-law to have her say in style and knew showers would provide a wardrobe.

Instead, she’s focusing on the practical things that are usually expensive, like a crib that can be up to $1,000.

“That’s ridiculous when you can go to JBF and find an almost new one at JBF for $150 and sometimes with a mattress,” Wilburn said. “It’s exactly like it was in 1997. … It’s really easy once your kids age out of JBF to not really feel that it’s making as big of a difference as it is because you don’t have a need and not pushed into seeing what’s happening.