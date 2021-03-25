Life comes full circle for JBF co-founder, now shopping for grandchild

In 1997, Shannon Wilburn had a baby and toddler when she and Daven Tackett founded Just Between Friends out of a living room with 17 consignors and $2,000 in sales.
That Tulsa business took off to become a national company franchising its model and brand, and the kids grew up. Tackett retired last year, selling the Tulsa franchise to Mi Le, owner of three other local JBF franchises. Wilburn continues as CEO of the JBF franchise system.
Life has come full circle for Wilburn, back at JBF events looking for deals as a soon-to-be grandmother, or Sassy, as she plans to be called.
“I felt overwhelmed shopping as a grandmother, and I didn’t expect that,” Wilburn said. “It was really helpful to hear from people telling me what I needed to have at my house so they will come visit. As a grandmother, I want to make it convenient for the kids to come home and have everything they need.”
With her son and daughter-in-law living out of town, that means having duplicates of what they have in their home. The less packing parents of young children have to do, the less stress and easier travel.
Wilburn came up with a list of things she needed as Sassy: portable crib, high chair, stroller, diapers and changing area, baby bathtub, bouncer, swing and a car seat base that matched the one used by her son and daughter-in-law.
“The great thing about JBF is I can get those for 50% to 90% off,” Wilburn said. “If I didn’t have the opportunity to shop at JBF, I probably wouldn’t go out and buy all this stuff. I set a limit on what I wanted to spend and having a list was super helpful.
“Honestly, if other shoppers looked younger, I would ask if they had hints on things I should buy. It’s funny we call it Just Between Friends because you meet people while shopping. Everyone was helpful to make sure I have what I needed.”
Wilburn didn’t buy any clothes, something most grandmothers purchase first, especially when expecting granddaughters. But, she wanted her daughter-in-law to have her say in style and knew showers would provide a wardrobe.
Instead, she’s focusing on the practical things that are usually expensive, like a crib that can be up to $1,000.
“That’s ridiculous when you can go to JBF and find an almost new one at JBF for $150 and sometimes with a mattress,” Wilburn said. “It’s exactly like it was in 1997. … It’s really easy once your kids age out of JBF to not really feel that it’s making as big of a difference as it is because you don’t have a need and not pushed into seeing what’s happening.
“Now that my own son is having a baby and I look at how much everything costs, it’s still really expensive.”
Wilburn hasn’t been involved in planning a JBF event in a decade. Going back as a shopper, she plans to be at Tulsa’s event this week and visit others held in the state.
The Tulsa JBF is holding its annual event through Sunday in the former Sears space at Woodland Hills Mall. It is a second-floor location with its own entrance and parking lot. Masks are required and low- and no-contact checkout will be available.
Public sale ($5 admission or free ticket on website) event hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, which is half-price day.
“This is a way for families to make money and save money. That’s not changing,” Wilburn said.
