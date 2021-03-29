License to read: Ninja Turtles bookmobile joins Tulsa Pop Kids' fleet of pop culture-inspired vehicles

A squadron of Tulsa Pop Kids representatives was dispatched to Ohio to pick up a frame for what would become the Tulsa Batmobile. Though the Tulsa Batmobile has appeared at various events, work is ongoing in an attempt to get it up to speed. It was towed to the Food on the Move event, as was the “Monstery Machine,” which Greeno said will never be street legal.

The “Monstery Machine” came from West Virginia. When it arrived in Tulsa, Greeno was the driver when it got stuck in the middle of a south Tulsa intersection. Police were called to help with the predicament. Greeno said the police loved the “Monstery Machine” and took pictures with it. The vehicle was towed a short distance to Persimmon Hollow, home of Tulsa Pop Kids and a Star Wars-inspired literacy trading post, Tankano Traders.

The newest vehicle? Greeno said Fluharty got an “amazing” Ninja Turtles costume and that sparked discussion about getting a vehicle to match. The idea evolved into a bookmobile so Tulsa Pop Kids could take its comic book and graphic novel donations on the road. The goal, said Greeno, was to make the bookmobile look like a giant Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy.