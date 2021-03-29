License to read: Ninja Turtles bookmobile joins Tulsa Pop Kids' fleet of pop culture-inspired vehicles

Micheala Green, 9, couldn’t contain her enthusiasm.
“It’s a ninja!” she said, excitedly pointing to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in a parking lot at the OSU-Tulsa campus.
Bartlesville’s Stephen Fluharty, costumed as Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, posed for photos and (appropriate for his pizza-loving character) helped deliver Andolini’s pizza during a recent event that commemorated Food on the Move’s first year of distributing food to local families in need.
Fluharty/Leonardo also was on site to usher in the debut of the newest vehicle in Tulsa Pop Kids’ fleet of “star cars.”
A charitable organization that aims to increase youth literacy through pop culture and entertainment, Tulsa Pop Kids has a history of creating or acquiring pop culture-themed props and vehicles in hopes of capturing the attention of potential young readers.
Arrivals so far:
2019: The Tulsa Batmobile, a replica of the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” movie.
2020: The Monstery Machine, a monster truck version of the Mystery Machine vehicle from Scooby-Doo.
2021: A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired bookmobile.
You’ve heard of license to drive? This is all about license to read.
All three Tulsa Pop Kids vehicles were parked at the Food on the Move event. The bookmobile was making its debut. Leonardo, a Batman cosplayer, a Chick-fil-A cow and representatives of Tulsa Pop Kids went car-to-car in the parking lot to meet people and to donate comic books to them. Some people snapped photos of the costumed characters and the “star cars.” If the goal was to capture eyeballs, mission accomplished.
Arthur Greeno, who is on the board of Tulsa Pop Kids, estimated that Tulsa Pop Kids has invested about $50,000 in the three vehicles. Worth it?
“Here’s the thing,” he said. “In this day and age we live in, people need inspiration. If this is where I spend a bunch of our money to help inspire people, I am good with it. And there have been other sponsors that have stepped up as well.”
If the vehicles rev up kids’ creative juices and get them excited about reading, they have done their job, according to Greeno.
Tulsa Pop Kids tackled giant props like a Toothless figure from “How to Train Your Dragon” and a replica of Iron Man’s “Hulkbuster” armor before deciding to try squeals on wheels.
“I get jazzed about new things — new, fun, engaging things,” Greeno said, indicating that the Batmobile rolls creates engagements because any time people see a Batmobile rolling down a road, they inevitably whip out a phone to capture photos or video. Park that same Batmobile at an elementary school and the “wow” factor helps with Tulsa Pop Kids’ literacy initiatives.
A squadron of Tulsa Pop Kids representatives was dispatched to Ohio to pick up a frame for what would become the Tulsa Batmobile. Though the Tulsa Batmobile has appeared at various events, work is ongoing in an attempt to get it up to speed. It was towed to the Food on the Move event, as was the “Monstery Machine,” which Greeno said will never be street legal.
The “Monstery Machine” came from West Virginia. When it arrived in Tulsa, Greeno was the driver when it got stuck in the middle of a south Tulsa intersection. Police were called to help with the predicament. Greeno said the police loved the “Monstery Machine” and took pictures with it. The vehicle was towed a short distance to Persimmon Hollow, home of Tulsa Pop Kids and a Star Wars-inspired literacy trading post, Tankano Traders.
The newest vehicle? Greeno said Fluharty got an “amazing” Ninja Turtles costume and that sparked discussion about getting a vehicle to match. The idea evolved into a bookmobile so Tulsa Pop Kids could take its comic book and graphic novel donations on the road. The goal, said Greeno, was to make the bookmobile look like a giant Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy.
“What do all the toys look like? We started researching,” he said. “I’ve got all these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys at the house now. People are like, ‘you must love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’ No, I love creativity and fun and engagements.”
Leonardo could get company at some bookmobile appearances. Three more Ninja Turtles costumes are on the way.
Are there more props or vehicles in Tulsa Pop Kids’ future or is the bookmobile the last addition?
“I would like to say that I am done, but my wife knows better than that,” Greeno said. “We are not done. I don’t know what the next one is. We would love to build an Iron Giant and some spaceships. I guess I need to finish one project at a time.”
A news release about the newest addition to the Tulsa Pop Kids’ fleet included a thanks to sponsors, including Andolini’s, BAMA companies, American Waste, Andy B’s Entertainment, Bright Future Pediatrics, Trinity Employment, Titan Alarms, J. David Jewelry, Route 66 Wraps, Nerd Alert Customs and Tulsa IM.