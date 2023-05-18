The Tulsa City-County Library will host its 21st annual Asian-American Festival a little earlier this year, with a day of educational and entertaining events scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road. Admission is free.

In past years, the festival, sponsored by the Tulsa Library Trust, has been held in June. However, organizers decided to present the festival in May, to coincide with National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The festival will feature a variety of activities, as well as live performances, food vendors, traditional games and more, highlighting many of the Asian and Pacific Island cultures represented throughout the Tulsa region.

Among the highlights will be guided meditation led by members of the Tam Bao Buddhist Temple, Japanese tea ceremony led by Sand Springs-based Japan native Yumie Farringer, and a show of artwork by children from from Kyoto, Japan, courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The festival will also feature performances by the Kanpai Drum Team; China Roses, a Chinese folk-dance troupe; Kaajhuab, a local Hmong dance team; Tulsa Kendo Dojo, a local martial arts school that teaches kendo, a traditional Japanese style of fencing, based on samurai swordsmanship; Di Dim Dol, a Korean dance team; and Nkauj Huam Ci, which performs traditional Hmong dance.

For more information: tulsalibrary.org/asianfestival.