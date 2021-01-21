Library plans series of events to mark race massacre centennial

The Tulsa City-County Library will host a series of events from February to May that will explore the history and impact of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre."
The virtual programs will include author events, panel discussions, and a curated exhibit titled “TCCL Remembers – Commemorating Tulsa’s Race Massacre with Education, Empathy and Healing,” all designed to educate and promote healing and empathy by increasing historical and political awareness of Tulsa’s history.
Some of the scheduled events are:
“Black Wall Street 100: Live Interview With Author Hannibal B. Johnson” 6 p.m. Feb. 16. An expert and scholar on the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, author Hannibal B. Johnson will speak about his newest book, “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma,” followed by a Q&A.
“1921 Historical Trauma: Business Goes On as Usual” Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Presented by Anthony “Tony B” Brinkley, this presentation commemorates the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre through the work of local performers, including singers, poets, dancers, actors and spoken word artists.
“African American Heritage Bowl” Feb. 25, 6-7 p.m. This event is designed to help increase overall knowledge and understanding of Tulsa Race Massacre, and is open to all junior high and high school students as well as business organizations, churches, book clubs, families and other community groups.
“An Evening with Mira Jacob” 6 p.m. March 18. Join author Mira Jacob as she discusses her book “Good Talk,” which has been described as "a bold, wry and intimate graphic memoir about American identity, interracial families and the realities that divide us."
“Unite Tulsa: Empathy, Education and Healing” 7 p.m. April 8. Participants in the PechaKucha-style event will feature speakers sharing ways they're working to make our community a better, more inclusive place to live.
“Fireside Chat With Author Robin DiAngelo” 6 p.m. April 22. New York Times best-selling author Robin DiAngelo joins us to discuss her book “White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.”
“Meet Author Jason Reynolds: Winner of Tulsa Library Trust’s 2021 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature” 7 p.m. May 6. Jason Reynolds, the New York Times bestselling author of “All American Boys” and other works for young adult and middle-grade audiences, will receive the Zarrow award and speak about his life and works. The Zarrow award is given annually by the Tulsa Library Trust.
“Friendship Mattered Then! Friendship Matters Now! Presented by Clifton L. Taulbert” 6 p.m. May 11. Taulbert is the author of “Eight Habits of the Heart: Embracing the Values That Build Strong Communities,” and will lead a presentation to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial.
For more information: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org.