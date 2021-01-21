Library plans series of events to mark 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

The Tulsa City-County Library will host a series of events from February to May that will explore the history and impact of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre."

The virtual programs will include author events, panel discussions, and a curated exhibit titled “TCCL Remembers – Commemorating Tulsa’s Race Massacre with Education, Empathy and Healing,” all designed to educate and promote healing and empathy by increasing historical and political awareness of Tulsa’s history.

Some of the scheduled events are:

“Black Wall Street 100: Live Interview With Author Hannibal B. Johnson” 6 p.m. Feb. 16. An expert and scholar on the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, author Hannibal B. Johnson will speak about his newest book, “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma,” followed by a Q&A.

“1921 Historical Trauma: Business Goes On as Usual” Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Presented by Anthony “Tony B” Brinkley, this presentation commemorates the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre through the work of local performers, including singers, poets, dancers, actors and spoken word artists.