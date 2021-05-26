Leon Rollerson presenting 'Remembering Greenwood' event at Jazz Hall of Fame

Leon Rollerson, film producer, musician and historian, is producing a “Remembering Greenwood before, during and after the Tulsa Race Massacre” event and will present Leon Rollerson Diamond Awards to Greenwood descendants, historians, teachers, educators, students and artists.

The free event, hosted by Joe Williams, is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, May 28 at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

A news release said the production represents “out of the ashes comes greatness.” Sen. Connie Johnson will serve as keynote speaker.

The event will recognize teachers, historians, students, educators, artists and musicians, according to the news release, which said many descendants will be present. The event will feature a roster of historians and music by recording artists, including Rollerson, Victoria Ellington, Tonnie Nichols and Jack Wolf. Displays and art work will be on site.

Leon Rollerson Productions also is presenting a tour of Greenwood. The tour will visit places where some of the special guests were born and raised. The tour will cover all of Greenwood and will end at the area where the race massacre started in 1921.

