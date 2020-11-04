Legend-ary honor: Oklahoma's Bailey Rae aces blind audition to earn roster spot on 'The Voice'

Said Legend to Rae: “The thing about music that is beautiful is it is universal and defies genre. I love your voice, and I hear those slides into all your notes. I felt like that was so cool and made your voice really unique and really stand out. We are going to make the most of your experience on ‘The Voice.’ I am very excited.”

Rae said she wasn’t sure what it was going to be like working with Legend because they are in different genres, but she said she was fortunate to have him for a coach.

“He is an incredible artist,” she said. “The amount of Grammys he has is just incredible on its own, so I think it’s going to be amazing to work with him and I am super excited and I think he is going to push me as an artist vocally and just all around as an artist with my stage presence, with my vocals and with reaching notes that I never thought possible. I think he’s going to push me all around and I think it’s going to work out for the best.”

Shelton and Kelly Clarkson indicated they would have turned their chairs if they had spots available on their teams. Shelton vowed that he would steal Rae if she becomes available in the battle round.

“We are neighbors and this is meant to be,” he said.