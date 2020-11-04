Legend-ary honor: Oklahoma's Bailey Rae aces blind audition to earn roster spot on 'The Voice'

Bailey Rae collects records and set one: According to John Legend, she’s the first country music artist to be selected for his team on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Rae, a 2020 graduate of Bokchito High School, wowed coaches during a blind audition by singing Lee Ann Womack’s “Does My Ring Burn Your Finger.”
Legend was the lone coach to turn his chair for the Oklahoman, who introduced herself as an 18-year-old from Roberta.
“There is a good chance I have driven past your house and thrown trash in your yard,” coach and fellow Okie Blake Shelton said. “That’s how neighborly we are.”
“I’m your neighbor, too,” Shelton’s fiance, Gwen Stefani, said.
Said Shelton: “Some of her beer cans have been in your yard also.”
Kidding aside, Shelton staked a future claim to Rae.
Let’s tell her story before telling that story.
“I grew up with my mom singing in church, and she kind of pushed me to sing a song with her, so that was really cool,” said Rae, who was 7 when she debuted.
“That was kind of where I picked up a microphone at first. And then I was about 13 years old and I joined a vocal studio and they took me on a trip to Branson, Missouri, and that’s when I found out this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
Rae said she has been playing live gigs ever since.
“Any and everywhere I could play, I was there,” she said.
Rae auditioned for “The Voice” in Austin two years ago but did not get a call-back. She tried again in March, this time in Oklahoma City, and was invited to Los Angeles for the next round. Her blind audition in front of a national TV audience aired Monday.
“I was so, so, so, so nervous,” she said. “But at the same time, I was like this is a-once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You are not going to get it again, so you are going to have to just put everything out there on stage and see what happens. That’s one of the hardest things a musician or an artist can do is to put themselves out here and hope for the best.”
Rae’s back was against the wall because, at a late stage in blind auditions, roster spots on the four coaches’ teams were scarce. She was thrown a lifesaver almost immediately. Legend hit a button to turn his chair 10 seconds after she started singing.
Legend, who is in his fourth season on the show, called Rae his first country artist. Rae, during a phone interview, recalled that Legend previously coached Arkansas’ Marybeth Byrd, who perhaps falls more into the pop-country category.
“I’m the very first country, country person on his team, so that’s really cool,” Rae said.
Said Legend to Rae: “The thing about music that is beautiful is it is universal and defies genre. I love your voice, and I hear those slides into all your notes. I felt like that was so cool and made your voice really unique and really stand out. We are going to make the most of your experience on ‘The Voice.’ I am very excited.”
Rae said she wasn’t sure what it was going to be like working with Legend because they are in different genres, but she said she was fortunate to have him for a coach.
“He is an incredible artist,” she said. “The amount of Grammys he has is just incredible on its own, so I think it’s going to be amazing to work with him and I am super excited and I think he is going to push me as an artist vocally and just all around as an artist with my stage presence, with my vocals and with reaching notes that I never thought possible. I think he’s going to push me all around and I think it’s going to work out for the best.”
Shelton and Kelly Clarkson indicated they would have turned their chairs if they had spots available on their teams. Shelton vowed that he would steal Rae if she becomes available in the battle round.
“We are neighbors and this is meant to be,” he said.
If there’s a hint of old-school country in Rae’s voice, blame her vinyl collection. About two years ago, she was given a box of records that her grandmother acquired at a garage sale. Grandma said the records used to belong to Rae’s great-grandmother. Rae became a vinyl collector and owns about 200 records.
“I grew up listening to all the classics — Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings,” she said. “Emmylou Harris was always one of my favorites. That’s what I grew up on because my parents listened to it, but I think when I got those records, it introduced me to a completely different almost world of country music. There was Eddy Arnold. There was a bunch of those classic, classic, classic country music artists, even before Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings.”
Rae said she has at least one album from each of her favorite traditional country artists, including maybe 10 Dolly Parton albums. “She’s my favorite,” Rae said.
Rae said hunting for vinyl is one of her favorite things to do, but she hit the pause button for other priorities. The same applies to college. Due to COVID-19 and “The Voice,” Rae isn’t taking classes this semester, but she intends to begin pursuit of a commercial music degree at Collin College in nearby McKinney, Texas, in 2021.
