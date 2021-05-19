 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leanne Morgan bringing comedy show to River Spirit
0 comments

Leanne Morgan bringing comedy show to River Spirit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
River Spirit

The River Spirit Casino Resort is hosting comedian Leanne Morgan at The Cove. Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Comedian Leanne Morgan will perform July 10 at The Cove, the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue. Tickets are on sale at riverspirittulsa.com.

A bio at leannemorgan.com said Morgan’s style of comedy “combines her Southern charm and hilarious storytelling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. As a stay-at-home, mother of three with a husband, people are always accusing her of spying on them because she seems to be living the same life that they do. The fact that everyone can relate to her comedy has made her a hit even among the strangest of audiences.”

Background? While performing in San Antonio, Morgan was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and, shortly thereafter, appeared on ABC’s “The View.” She appeared as a finalist on Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom and toured three years with the Southern Fried Chicks. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers and theatres all over the U.S.

Morgan and fellow comic Reno Collier recently co-hosted Chewing the Fat, a weekly radio show on Sirius XM/Blue Collar Radio and her material is in rotation every day on Sirius comedy channels.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Full trailer for Friends reunion episode released

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News