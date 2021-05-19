Leanne Morgan bringing comedy show to River Spirit

Comedian Leanne Morgan will perform July 10 at The Cove, the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue. Tickets are on sale at riverspirittulsa.com.
A bio at leannemorgan.com said Morgan’s style of comedy “combines her Southern charm and hilarious storytelling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. As a stay-at-home, mother of three with a husband, people are always accusing her of spying on them because she seems to be living the same life that they do. The fact that everyone can relate to her comedy has made her a hit even among the strangest of audiences.”
Background? While performing in San Antonio, Morgan was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and, shortly thereafter, appeared on ABC’s “The View.” She appeared as a finalist on Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom and toured three years with the Southern Fried Chicks. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers and theatres all over the U.S.
Morgan and fellow comic Reno Collier recently co-hosted Chewing the Fat, a weekly radio show on Sirius XM/Blue Collar Radio and her material is in rotation every day on Sirius comedy channels.