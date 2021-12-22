Last minute gift idea? How about trips to the region's biggest pop culture cons

Need a last-second Christmas gift? How about a ticket for that special someone in your life to meet favorite celebrities and shop for nerdy stuff.

The year 2021 was the year we got major pop culture conventions back following a COVID-related pause.

Two of the bigger pop culture conventions in the region have announced dates for 2022.

Planet Comicon, with a history that dates to 1999, will take place April 22-24 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City. Fan Expo Dallas is scheduled June 17-19 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

Adam Savage, an Emmy-nominated former host and producer of “Mythbusters,” will make his Planet Comicon debut. He will be joined by Ashley Eckstein and Matt Lanter, two of the biggest stars from the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Other guests listed at planetcomicon.com are Joey Fatone, Dan Green, James Murray, Steve Downes, Kevin Conroy, Bryce Papenbrook, Sgt. Slaughter, Maria Canals-Berrera, Jerry Lawler, Phil LaMarr, Susan Eisenberg, Brett Iwan and Caitlin Glass. Garth Ennis and Matt Kindt will be among comic creator guests. Additional guests will be announced.