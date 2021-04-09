Landmark Food Truck opens at Mother Road Market

Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., has set up its Landmark Food Truck next to the patio area of the food market, which will feature a different local food business each week.

The current occupant of the truck — actually a modified Airstream trailer — is Mr. Wonderful's Chicken and Waffles, which will be serving its "finger licking Southern cuisine" from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Mr. Wonderful's offers customizable waffles and Philly sandwiches, as well as chicken tenders and wings, catfish and shrimp.

The Landmark Food Truck will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. For more: motheroadmarket.com.

Restoring Leon Russell's Church Studio

Meet 69 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.