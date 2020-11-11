Labors of love: Kai Vietnamese Cuisine a stellar addition to downtown dining

However, she said, “We’ve been really pleased with the response we’ve received. We have a lot of loyal customers that have followed us here, and being right across from a hotel (a Residence Inn) is a plus. We’re also open more hours than a lot of downtown restaurants.”

The space has about a dozen four-top tables and an additional four high-top tables close to the windows that look out on the patio area, which has seating for about 20 or so guests. The bar seats an additional eight people and offers a decent range of foreign and domestic wines and beers, as well as some house cocktail specialties.

The sisters have fairly well-defined positions within the restaurant. Kally and Linh Tran handle the front of the house, while Marie and Ada oversee the kitchen.

And overseeing everything is mother Dia. “She makes sure we’re doing everything correctly,” Kally said, laughing.

She said the menu for Kai Vietnamese Cuisine includes a number of dishes that will be familiar to patrons of Viet Huong, along with new creations. “We do specials on the weekend that are more elaborate than our regular menus,” Kally Tran said.