La Tertulia to bring famed taste of New Mexico from Beard Award-winning chef

"This is the stuff I grew up on," Nashan said. "We're not going to be replicating this menu exactly — and we certainly aren't going to be using these prices, which are from the early 1980s. What I want to do is use this as kind of a starting point, to take this food up to a higher level without changing its character.

"That's one reason why I'm glad I didn't try to do this when I was younger because my ego would have got in the way," Nashan said. "Whatever sort of food you make, you have to have respect for it — for the ingredients, for the way they are prepared."

A seemingly simple process, such as preparing various types of corn to be made into masa for tortillas, "has all these nuances, all these little details that you need to concentrate on because they can elevate even a simple dish into something special," Nashan said.

La Tertulia was founded in 1972 by Nashan's grandparents, June and Willie Ortiz, in what once had been a convent, and it quickly became a popular destination for tourists, as well as locals.

"I'm continually being surprised by the people who remember the place," Nashan said. "When I first came to Tulsa, I met with (Polo Grill owner) Robert Merrifield, and he talked about visiting Santa Fe and having dinner at La Tertulia."