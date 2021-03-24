La Tertulia captures the taste, atmosphere of New Mexico

Step through the front door of La Tertulia, and you might think you’ve somehow crossed a couple of state lines.

The building, which at one time was home to the original The Bramble, has been completely transformed in a space that so well evokes the aura of northern New Mexico, and Santa Fe in particular, that you might wonder whether you are still actually in Oklahoma.

The walls, for example, are white stucco, with window-like niches that hold examples of Santa Clara and San Ildefonso pottery and turned-wood bowls. Built-in chiminea-styled fireplaces are set in the front and rear corners of the dining area (and were kept ablaze and crackling each time I visited). The ceiling is a series of rough-hewn logs arranged in a chevron pattern, and seemingly held in place by much larger logs.

“Our property owner, Jeff Scott, took a piece of one of the big logs and made that bowl out of it,” said Kevin Nashan, the chef and owner of La Tertulia, pointing to the object that is set in one of those niches. “I thought it was lovely, and I wanted to make it a part of the decor.”

Nashan is the James Beard Award-winning chef who first came to Tulsa in 2018 when he opened Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., a concept based on one of the restaurants he founded and runs in St. Louis.