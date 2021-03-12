Kylie Frey bringing 'One Night in Tulsa' to Hard Rock

Because Kylie Frey is going to be here for one night, chances are good she will sing “One Night in Tulsa.”
“You know what? I think I’m going to have to,” she said. “I don’t think I could get away with going to Tulsa and not singing it.”
Frey is a rising country music artist from Louisiana with five singles that have reached No. 1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report. Among those singles is “One Night in Tulsa,” which she released in 2019 and, at that time, was deemed by Rolling Stone as “one of the 10 best country and Americana songs to hear now.”
Frey, who co-wrote the song, will perform in Tulsa (Catoosa, if you want to get specific) for the first time at 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
“One Night in Tulsa” is rooted in real life, even though Frey said she has never been to Tulsa except for driving through town a couple of times.
Here’s the story behind the song: “There was a guy and we were on opposite ends of the country, and he was going to be in Oklahoma for a few days and wanted me to meet him in the middle, and I did not,” Frey said. “But I wanted to — really bad. Therefore, ‘One Night in Tulsa’ was born.”
Asked if there was ever a relationship with the guy, Frey said, “It was trying to be, and long distance just kind of held it up from that, but it made for a great song, so I guess he did his duty in my life.”
All shows at Track 5, Hard Rock’s live music dance hall, are free. Tanya Tucker christened Track 5 with an invitation-only show Feb. 1, 2019. If you go to Frey’s gig, the set list will likely include two songs with Tulsa in the title. Frey covers “Tulsa Time“ (a hit for Don Williams and Eric Clapton) during live shows “because why wouldn’t I?” And she said the two Tulsa songs “just sort of go pretty nicely into each other.”
Speaking of things that go nicely (naturally) with each other: Frey and country music.
“I grew up tying goats and roping calves,” said Frey, who was raised on rodeo. “And so I always say it was never a choice to choose country music. I just feel like it chose me because of the way that I was raised and the way that I grew up. It’s who I am. It was never really a choice.”
Frey, who said she has been to rodeos in Oklahoma towns like Shawnee, has been singing the national anthem at rodeos since she was 5 (too young to be nervous). She sang the anthem at the most recent National Finals Rodeo. The title of her new EP: “Rodeo Queen.” It’s her first “real” EP.
“I did a thing in my garage right out of high school, which was really great,” she said. “It got my foot in the door in some places, but this is sort of my first project I have put out officially into the world as an artist.”
There are rodeo-centric tracks on the EP, plus an interesting cover (keep reading) and a wedding-themed current single, “I Do Thing.”
“Me and my friends wrote it,” Frey said. “It was just kind of this running joke. ‘I’m this independent woman and don’t need a man, blah, blah, blah.’ Then you meet a nice guy and I’m like, OK, I understand why people get married.”
The interesting cover? It’s a curveball. Cyndi Lauper reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983 with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Frey turned it into a country song and it works. Maybe girls wanting to have fun is bigger than a genre and maybe music is just music.
“It has been one of those songs that has been in my set lists since I started playing in dive bars in my hometown,” Frey said. “When I started my band up here (in Nashville), I naturally added it into the mix because I just love singing it on stage and I love how a crowd responds to it. It rings true to me, so I have sang it for a long time.”
Frey said “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” started feeling like her own song after she and the band put a country/bluegrass spin on it.
“I kind of read somewhere — I think it was Reba (McEntire who said it) — when you sing someone else’s song but it feels like yours, that’s when you kind of know when you need to cut it. Also, my management really pushed for it too. No one has ever done a country version of it and it felt like my own, so we felt like we needed to do it.”
Frey was asked if there has been a best sign so far that she is on the right path to have the career she wants.
“Honestly, everything that I have put out has sort of been that way,” she said. “I’m still independent, so I have called the shots on everything, which is really nice. (“One Night in Tulsa”) was a big one for me. Just personally, it opened a lot doors for me and it opened my eyes to a lot of things and so that one was kind of a turning point for me and led me to this EP.”
