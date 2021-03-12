Kylie Frey bringing 'One Night in Tulsa' to Hard Rock

Frey said “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” started feeling like her own song after she and the band put a country/bluegrass spin on it.

“I kind of read somewhere — I think it was Reba (McEntire who said it) — when you sing someone else’s song but it feels like yours, that’s when you kind of know when you need to cut it. Also, my management really pushed for it too. No one has ever done a country version of it and it felt like my own, so we felt like we needed to do it.”

Frey was asked if there has been a best sign so far that she is on the right path to have the career she wants.

“Honestly, everything that I have put out has sort of been that way,” she said. “I’m still independent, so I have called the shots on everything, which is really nice. (“One Night in Tulsa”) was a big one for me. Just personally, it opened a lot doors for me and it opened my eyes to a lot of things and so that one was kind of a turning point for me and led me to this EP.”

