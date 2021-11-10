K'Sero Grill brings taste of Venezuela to Tulsa

It took Dionnys Borjas a decade to realize one of his American dreams.
Borjas and his family came to the United States from Venezuela in July 2010, and in the subsequent years worked at a variety of jobs. But Borjas’ goal was to open his own restaurant.
“He always loved to cook,” said his wife, Enmary. “He wanted to bring Venezuelan flavors to Tulsa, because he knew it would be something new and different here.”
That dream finally took shape in early 2020, with the opening of K’Sero Grill, which took over the space formerly home to the Gnarley Dawg, in a small strip shopping center just north of 61st Street and Mingo Road.
Trying to open a specialty restaurant just as the nation shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult, Enmary Borjas acknowledged, “although we have another (non-restaurant) company that kept us going. We had been looking at another location that was smaller, but when we saw this place, we decided to take the risk and move it here.
“We put our trust in our food,” she said. “And the number of Venezuelans now living in this area has grown a great deal in the last few years, because the situation there is so bad.”
The food in which the Borjas family placed its collective trust draws much of its inspiration from Venezuelan street foods, such as arepas, the cornmeal-based bread that can be baked, grilled or fried and filled with all manner of ingredients; empanadas, stuffed and deep-fried crescents of dough; and patacónes, sandwiches that use discs of flattened, fried plantains in place of bread.
“We do everything we can to make our food authentic,” Enmary Borjas said. “The corn meal we use for the arepas, for example, is now available in the U.S., but it comes from Venezuela.”
Authenticity also means that those expecting a lot of spice from the food at K’Sero may be a bit disappointed.
“Venezuelan food is not spicy,” Enmary Borjas said. “We want to emphasize the flavor of the ingredients we use.”
Those flavors can be subtle, and at times surprising, as we discovered over the course of several visits to K’Sero Grill.
For example, the Salchiqueso ($7.50) is billed as a “Venezuelan hot dog.” A grilled beef frank comes in a sub roll and is topped with coarsely shredded cabbage and finely shredded potatoes, the latter of which are deep-fried, and a strip of white cheese known as queso de mano.
The cheese is chewy and mild to the point of being flavorless, the potatoes and cabbage add an unusual crunch, and the grilled beef sausage is slightly salty but savory. It was advertised as being served with “house special sauce and traditional sauce,” but my example lacked both.
Which was odd, as the “house special sauce,” a mayonnaise-based concoction that is a tangy, herby cross between a ranch dressing and a tartar sauce, shows up on just about everything on the menu. The “traditional” sauce is a mix of ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.
Both sauces dressed two other entrees we sampled, the Combo de Tostadas ($9) and the Tumbarrancho ($7).
The Combo de Tostadas consisted of two sandwiches made with arepas that had been fried into discs the color and texture (but definitely not the taste) of shortbread cookies, which could be filled with cabbage, queso de mano, the sauces and a choice of protein. We went with the shredded beef and shredded pork. The pork was nicely roasted and barely seasoned, so that the meat’s natural sweetness came to the fore, while the beef had a mild spice to it.
The Tumbarrancho was something of a Franken-sandwich. The arepa, which could barely contain the fillings stuffed into it, had been battered and fried (I was strongly reminded of the sort of batter used for fish and chips), and said fillings included shredded chicken, which had been cooked with red bell peppers, cabbage, queso de mano, sauces, and what was described as “mortadella” but was closer to Canadian bacon.
An appetizer of tostones, or fried green plantains ($6), were dusted with a crumbled white cheese and remarkably crisp. A popular breakfast item, tequenos ($8), are sticks of queso de mano wrapped in a pastry that recalls a certain mass-produced crescent roll product. Another popular morning fare, pastelitos ($2.75), are fried dough pockets that can be filled with a variety of items, with cheese and potato being the most popular.
When asked about the restaurant’s name, Enmary Borjas gave a little laugh.
“That was my husband trying to be clever,” she said. “It stands for ‘casero,’ which means home, or homemade. So when you pronounce it, it can sound like ‘k’sero.’”
