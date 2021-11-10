K'Sero Grill brings taste of Venezuela to Tulsa

It took Dionnys Borjas a decade to realize one of his American dreams.

Borjas and his family came to the United States from Venezuela in July 2010, and in the subsequent years worked at a variety of jobs. But Borjas’ goal was to open his own restaurant.

“He always loved to cook,” said his wife, Enmary. “He wanted to bring Venezuelan flavors to Tulsa, because he knew it would be something new and different here.”

That dream finally took shape in early 2020, with the opening of K’Sero Grill, which took over the space formerly home to the Gnarley Dawg, in a small strip shopping center just north of 61st Street and Mingo Road.

Trying to open a specialty restaurant just as the nation shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult, Enmary Borjas acknowledged, “although we have another (non-restaurant) company that kept us going. We had been looking at another location that was smaller, but when we saw this place, we decided to take the risk and move it here.

“We put our trust in our food,” she said. “And the number of Venezuelans now living in this area has grown a great deal in the last few years, because the situation there is so bad.”