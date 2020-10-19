 Skip to main content
Kristin Chenoweth to host 'Candy Land' series on Food Network

Kristin Chenoweth to host 'Candy Land' series on Food Network

Host Kristin Chenoweth, as seen on Candy Land

Kristin Chenoweth will host "Candy Land," a new competition show that debuts Nov. 15 on Food Network.

 Isabella Vosmikova

Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth will be the host of "Candy Land," Food Network's latest foray into competitive cookery, when the limited series debuts at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

The show, inspired by the classic children's board game, will feature five teams made up of professional cake and sugar artists who will be challenged to create confectionary showpieces, all the while being thrown curveballs every step of the way by a character known as Lord Licorice.

Each episode features the teams stepping into one of the various lands from the board game come to life, including giant candy canes in the Peppermint Forest, life-size gumdrops at the Gumdrop Mountains, a real life gingerbread house at Chocolate Mountain, enormous and luscious lollipops in the Lollipop Woods, and lemons growing right off the vines in the Lemon Lime Springs.

Judges Nacho Aguirre and Aarti Sequeira who determine which teams advance down the board game path based on creativity, technical execution, and how well the candies of the land were incorporated. The first team to make it to King Kandy's Castle wins the game and earns the grand prize of $25,000.

"For almost three-quarters of a century and with over 50 million games sold, Candy Land is one of the most beloved childhood memories for generations of families everywhere, and we are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Hasbro to bring viewers on this immersive journey with such an iconic property," said Courtney White, President of Food Network. "And with Kristin Chenoweth's charismatic presence, she is the perfect guide in capturing the imagination of audiences, making the world of Candy Land truly come alive."

"'Candy Land' is what the world needs right now — oh, and also sugar," said Chenoweth.

A one-hour behind-the-scene special on the show will follow the debut episode, with host David Bromstad (HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home") serve as the guide into the making of the show, along with learning the history of the iconic Hasbro game that continues to be a childhood favorite.

A companion web series, "Inspired by Candy Land," featuring baker Dan Langan, will premiere on the Food Network's website Nov. 9.

For more: foodnetwork.com/candyland.

Treat yourself at Tulsa's top bakeries

