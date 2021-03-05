Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp to be virtual event, deadline for auditions this month

Auditions are being accepted through March 19 for the 2021 Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp, which will be held June 8-13.
This year's Bootcamp, in which high school-aged performers get performance and career instruction and advice from some of Broadway's biggest stars and behind-the-scenes professional, will be a virtual experience, with classes being taught from multiple locations throughout the country, including the Kristin Chenoweth Theater at the Broken Arrow PAC.
Any student who will be completing grades 8-12 in the 2020-21 school year can audition. A limited number of slots are available and the cost to attend the camp is $500. Complete audition information is available on the camp's website: kcbbc.camp.
Last year's Bootcamp had to be canceled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to cancel "was particularly heartbreaking, because it was the first year we were going to offer national auditions and enrollment," said Kristin Chenoweth, the Tony Award-winning Broken Arrow native who founded the Bootcamp as part of The Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund.
"Although things seem to be getting better, we knew we were still facing the same challenges this summer, but I just couldn’t imagine skipping another year," Chenoweth said. "So I gathered my team and presented the idea of doing it live and virtual, being able to promise that it would be unique, interactive and as satisfying as meeting up in person.
"It had to be special, particularly because many of these young people have been facing their computer screens during the school year and have already been confronting hurdles online," Chenoweth said. "I wanted the days to be full of excitement, inspiration, training, growing and enjoyment.”
The camp will offer three ways to participate.
"KCBBC Campers" will be made up of a limited number of auditioned students, selected by the faculty to participate in virtual solo, combo and group ensembles, exclusive evening activities, masterclasses, panels and workshops on professional techniques, performance skills, as well as coaching and instruction from Broadway, film and stage industry professionals.
"KCBBC Audit" offers students, parents, & educators from across the globe the opportunity to audit the camp's panels, workshops and classes for three days, June 8-10 only, while "KCBBC Audience" will allow access to livestreams of the camp's activities during the week.
Faculty for the 2021 Bootcamp include Faith Prince, Baayork Lee, Lara Teeter, Kevin Stites, Michael Orland, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Joseph Church, Christopher Sieber, Kevin Chamberlin, Celeste Simone, Tyler Hanes, Kyle Garvin, Bruce Glikas, Junie & Jerry Chenoweth, and camp co-founders, Mark Frie and Jack Wallace.
In addition, new faculty and participants will include Tony Award winner and Oklahoma native Kelli O'Hara, former Miss Oklahoma and Miss America Susan Powell, and legendary Broadway photographer Joan Marcus.