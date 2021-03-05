Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp to be virtual event, deadline for auditions this month

Auditions are being accepted through March 19 for the 2021 Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp, which will be held June 8-13.

This year's Bootcamp, in which high school-aged performers get performance and career instruction and advice from some of Broadway's biggest stars and behind-the-scenes professional, will be a virtual experience, with classes being taught from multiple locations throughout the country, including the Kristin Chenoweth Theater at the Broken Arrow PAC.

Any student who will be completing grades 8-12 in the 2020-21 school year can audition. A limited number of slots are available and the cost to attend the camp is $500. Complete audition information is available on the camp's website: kcbbc.camp.

Last year's Bootcamp had to be canceled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel "was particularly heartbreaking, because it was the first year we were going to offer national auditions and enrollment," said Kristin Chenoweth, the Tony Award-winning Broken Arrow native who founded the Bootcamp as part of The Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund.