 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp apps due March 25

  • 0
Kristin Chenoweth (copy)

Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp will return to being an in-person event for 2022.  IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule/ Tulsa World

The Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp will return to being an in-person event for 2022, and applications for the camp are due March 25.

The camp is open to students in grades 8 through 12, and will offer participants an immersion in the musical theater world, allowing them to learn from, and work with, some of the industry's top creative artists.

The sessions will be July 17-23 and July 24-30, and held at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow. Students who are selected, based on performance abilities, will be assigned to one of the sessions. There will be no virtual camp options for 2022.

Those wishing to apply must supply a headshot, a one-page resume, and recordings or videos of two, one-minute long performances.

Cost is $600.  Lodging will not be provided. A parent or guardian must chaperone the student during their time outside of the camp day while staying in Broken Arrow.

Scholarships are available for families in need. Please indicate your request for a scholarship in this application. If you are accepted we will send you more information about how to qualify for a need-based scholarship.

People are also reading…

To apply, and more information: kcbbc.camp.

Tulsa World Scene: Batman opening coincides with Admiral Twin reopening

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville

‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville

Will Arnett plays your quintessential lone-wolf police detective who’s reluctantly paired with a new partner each episode in the Netflix comedy “Murderville,” which is premised on a central gimmick: A different celebrity guest who has zero knowledge of the script joins him each time as his latest detective-in-training, and together they must solve a crime. Some on the roster, such as Conan ...

Hatch Early Mood Food opens in Jenks

Hatch Early Mood Food opens in Jenks

Hatch's menu includes a number of variations on such breakfast favorites as eggs Benedict and pancakes, as well as omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and more, as well as sandwiches, salads and soups.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sandra Oh shares her anti-aging advice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert